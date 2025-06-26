EXCLUSIVE: USC Trojans Recruit Madden Riordan Details 'Surreal' Visit On Birthday Weekend
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) defensive back Madden Riordan is a USC Trojan through and through.
Growing up in the greater Los Angeles area, the three-star Riordan was a USC fan. He watched games with his family on television and attended them at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Riordan says he’s been to 30-plus practices and games combined over the years.
Riordan committed to the Trojans in November 2023, his sophomore year of high school and has never wavered from that pledge. Now, over 18 months later, Riordan finally had the opportunity to take his official visit with USC, and he did so on his birthday weekend. A weekend he called “rewarding.”
Recruits arrived on Thursday night and stayed at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, an extravagant oceanfront 5-star hotel that has been used to film several TV shows and feature films.
For someone that dreamed of playing for his hometown school in front of his friends and family, last weekend provided Riordan the chance to wear the Cardinal and Gold for the first time.
Friday started with recruits being introduced into a tunnel at the Coliseum and walking on a red carpet, where they were greeted by the entire coaching and personnel staff. Riordan took pictures in full uniform with several prominent items in the Trojans storied history, the Heisman Trophy, the Tommy Trojan sword and shield, a USC letterman jacket and Rose Bowl trophy.
“It was definitely surreal and a great experience for the first time. Felt the love completely,” Riordan said.
They created hype videos with USC’s Emmy nominated creative team, something that has become a staple of visits.
Riordan had extended meetings with USC coach Lincoln Riley, general manager Chad Bowden and defensive backs coach Doug Belk. He watched his film with Belk and discussed what his role would look like in the Trojans defense.
Riordan, a defensive chess piece, can play multiple positions in the secondary and USC sees him playing the nickel spot and safety at the next level. Last season, Riordan left his mark, recording an eye-popping 11 interceptions. But what makes the number even more impressive is the opponents he did it against.
Sierra Canyon faced several prominent programs in Southern California, including Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran and JSerra. Riordan stepped into a leadership role as junior, something Riley and Bowden want him to continue when he suits up for USC.
On Friday night, recruits at coach Riley’s Palos Verdes estate, where they had their choice of multiple food trucks. On Saturday, they ate at The Rex Steakhouse in Redondo Beach.
“It was great to be around some of my friends and future teammates,” Riordan said.
Riordan celebrated his birthday on Sunday, where the staff and other recruits sung him happy birthday at the hotel.
USC got off to a fantastic start for its 2026 recruiting class back in the fall of 2023. Riordan was one of three local prospects to commit to USC during their sophomore year, which includes Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart and three-star receiver Ja’Myron ‘Tron’ Baker, who transferred to Sierra Canyon in the spring and for his senior season.
Lockhart, a Los Angeles native, was also on his official visit last weekend.
“They are both two of my best friends and it’s great to have the opportunity to play with them in the future,” Riordan said.
Riordan, Lockhart and Baker kickstarted what USC commits, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui have called a “generational” recruiting class.
The Trojans are up to 30 commitments after official visit season and own the No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to every recruiting site (247Sports, On3 Industry Rankings, Rivals and ESPN).
USC has put an emphasis on keeping California prospects in California. They hold commitments from six of the top 20 prospects in California, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, more than any other program. And of the 30 commitments, 19 of them are either in the Golden State or have Southern California ties.
“The potential of SoCal and California kids playing together and creating something special,” Riordan said.