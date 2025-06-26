EXCLUSIVE: USC Trojans Recruit Madden Riordan Details 'Surreal' Visit On Birthday Weekend

Had an amazing OV weekend with my family, fellow commits, and the best staff in college football. Thank you @uscfb @LincolnRiley @dantonlynn @Doug_Belk @TrovonReed @_maximus347 @WestonZernechel @sneadlogan @houseof_victory #FightOn 🦈Central pic.twitter.com/BVi0HEYQcS