USC Trojans Basketball Makes Big Move for Top-Ranked Recruit

The USC Trojans women’s basketball program has its sights set on potentially adding another future college basketball star.

Consensus No. 1 overall prospect Kaleena Smith in the Class of 2027 has officially locked in 11 future official visits, according to 247Sports, and USC is among the nation’s elite programs still firmly in the race for her commitment.

Kaleena Smith’s Visit Schedule:

Washington – July 31

Baylor – Aug. 28

Oklahoma – Sept. 4

Georgia – Sept. 11

Tennessee – Sept. 25

Arizona State – Oct. 9

Miami – Oct. 16

USC – Oct. 23

UCLA – Oct. 30

UConn – Nov. 6

Texas A&M – Nov. 13

It is nothing short of an impressive list that features many of the nation’s most historic women’s basketball powers along with several of the sport’s newest national contenders. Smith has earned offers from virtually every premier program in the country, and every one of those offers has been well deserved.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) blocks a shot by NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 5-6 guard enters her senior year with one of the most decorated résumés in high school basketball. Most recently, Smith helped Team USA capture the gold medal at the 2026 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup.

Smith led the Americans to a perfect 5-0 record while averaging 19.8 points per game and earning a spot on the tournament’s All-Star Five.

She was also named the 2025-26 MaxPreps National Player of the Year after her junior campaign at Ontario Christian High School. Smith averaged 31.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.5 steals, and 3.7 rebounds per game while also leading the Knights to a 34-2 record and the first CIF Open Division state championship in school history.

With credentials like that, it is easy to understand why virtually every blue-blood program is pursuing her.

The Home-State Advantage

While USC will have to beat out programs such as UConn, Baylor, and Tennessee for Smith’s commitment, per 247Sports' Dushawn London, the Trojans have a significant advantage that many of their competitors can’t match.

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb disputes a call against the Clemson Tigers in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is from Ontario, California, making USC’s campus roughly 40 miles from home. Staying close to family has become an increasingly important factor for many elite recruits, and USC can offer Smith the opportunity to compete for national championships without leaving Southern California.

Of course, UCLA presents a similar advantage after winning the program’s first NCAA national championship, meaning the two Los Angeles schools will likely battle head-to-head throughout Smith’s recruitment.

Still, USC’s location gives coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s staff an opportunity to consistently build relationships with both Smith and her family throughout the recruiting process.

USC Trojans' Growing NIL Appeal

Another significant factor working in USC’s favor is the program’s rapidly growing NIL landscape.

Michigan Wolverines guard Jordan Hobbs (10) takes a charge from USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Few women’s basketball programs can match the marketing opportunities available in Los Angeles. USC’s location in one of the nation’s largest media markets has helped create one of the strongest NIL environments in college basketball.

USC offers something unique through its national brand exposure and entertainment market. Combined with institutional revenue sharing and the program’s continued investment in women’s basketball, the Trojans can present one of the sport’s most attractive overall opportunities for elite recruits.

A Proven Track Record of Developing Freshmen

USC can also point to immediate player development as another selling point.

JuJu Watkins experienced one of the greatest freshman seasons in college basketball history in 2023-24, averaging 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The USC Trojans huddle before the tipoff for their game against theMississippi State Bulldogs during an NCAA Tournament second round game at Galen Center. USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) in center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

She scored a freshman-record 920 points, posted 14 games with at least 30 points, and earned National Freshman of the Year and unanimous First-Team All-American honors.

The success has continued beyond Watkins.

Freshman guard Jazzy Davidson enjoyed a breakout 2025-26 campaign, averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while also earning USBWA National Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and First-Team All-Big Ten recognition.

For Smith, Watkins’ and Davidson’s success presents a clear path to making an immediate impact.

On top of that, Watkins and Davidson are also valuable assets as mentors. Even if Watkins is expected to declare for the WNBA Draft following this season, she would still remain a valuable resource as Smith transitions into college basketball. Davidson could also serve as another, as Watkins did for her.

University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up before the game with University of South Carolina Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elite prospects in the Class of 2027 are expected to begin making their college decisions later this fall, with many announcing before or during the early signing period. Since Smith’s final scheduled visit comes on Nov. 13 at Texas A&M, her recruitment could begin winding down shortly afterward.

Regardless of when she announces her commitment, Smith is undoubtedly one of the biggest names USC fans should be watching over the coming months.

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