USC Star JuJu Watkins Makes History With NWSL Investment
Even while sidelined by injury, USC star JuJu Watkins continues to change the game. The sophomore guard made history, becoming the first college athlete to directly invest in a professional women’s sports team by joining the ownership group for Boston Legacy Football Club, the newest expansion franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).
“JuJu’s investment marks a groundbreaking moment for women’s sports and the power of NIL,” said Jennifer Epstein, controlling owner of Boston Legacy FC. “As the first college athlete to directly invest in a women’s professional sports team, she’s showing that today’s student-athletes aren’t just building their own brands—they’re shaping the future of the game.”
Watkins joins a high-profile investor group that includes Indiana Fever star forward Aliyah Boston, Chicago Bears quarterback and USC alum Caleb Williams, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, actress Elizabeth Banks, and Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens and his wife, Tracy.
Boston Legacy FC will debut in March 2026, becoming the NWSL’s 15th franchise and part of a record-setting expansion alongside the Denver Summit.
Building Her Legacy Beyond Basketball
Though recovering from a torn ACL suffered in March Madness, Watkins has remained one of the most influential athletes in women’s sports. Her NIL valuation is approximated at $739,000 by On3, second in all of women’s college basketball behind LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson. Watkins has deals with Fanatics and Unrivaled, a new women’s 3-on-3 league featuring stars like New York Liberty forward Brianna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who founded the league.
“Boston Legacy FC is creating a space for women to achieve, lead, and inspire others at the highest level,” Watkins said in a statement. “I’m proud to be part of the movement pushing women’s sports forward.”
Her latest move reflects a growing trend in college athletics, where top NIL earners are expanding beyond endorsements to make equity-based investments. But Watkins stands alone as the first to back an entire professional franchise while still playing collegiately.
A Visionary Step for Women’s Sports
Boston Legacy FC’s ownership group has positioned the club as a platform for empowerment and innovation. The organization’s mission is to create “a home for the greatest female athletes of our time,” blending Boston’s storied sports tradition with the rising momentum of women’s athletics nationwide.
For Watkins, it’s not just about diversifying her portfolio—it’s about paving the way for future athletes to become decision-makers in their sports. At just 20 years old, she’s doing what many pros don’t until retirement: leveraging her influence to help shape the next generation of women’s sports infrastructure.
Despite missing the 2025–26 season, Watkins’ presence continues to loom large in both basketball and business. She’s already a Naismith College Player of the Year, Wooden Award winner, and AP Player of the Year, and now—an investor, entrepreneur, and trailblazer.
Watkins’ investment isn’t just a statement of support; it’s a signal of where women’s sports are headed. The USC phenom may be off the court for now, but she’s already helping redraw the playbook for what it means to be a modern athlete.