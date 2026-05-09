USC Guard Jazzy Davidson Joins Historic Company After Freshman Performance

After a solid 2025 season, the USC Trojans women’s basketball program appears to be headed in a great direction after an amazing season from freshman guard Jazzy Davidson.

In Davidson’s performance during her freshman year, she accomplished something that very few freshmen have, writing her name in women's college basketball history.

University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up before the game with University of South Carolina Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jazzy Davidson's Freshman Performance

One of the biggest factors in finding players who can succeed at the college level is players who have a well-rounded skill set. For the Trojans, it seems they have found another versatile player in Davidson, as she filled out the stat sheet throughout her freshman season.

Through Davidson’s ability to fill out the stat sheet, she was able to become a part of an elite group of players who have been very productive in their freshman seasons. To join this group, Davidson recorded at least 500 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists, 50 steals, and 50 blocks, which showed her ability to contribute in nearly every aspect of the game.

Other players a part of this group include Davidson’s current teammate, JuJu Watkins, former UConn guards Sarah Strong and Maya Moore, former Trojan Cheryl Miller, and Candace Parker, who played for Tennessee.

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cheryl Miller watches during the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For Davidson to be on this list, it shows that, regardless of how a game goes, she can contribute and make an impact to help USC come out with a win. Having a skill set like Davidson's not only gives her a chance to be successful throughout the rest of her college career but also could give her a chance to find success in the WNBA if she chooses to go pro.

As USC heads into next season, the duo of Davidson and Watkins could be one of the best in the big town and potentially one of the best in the country.

Star USC Backcourt In 2026

After Watkins tore her ACL in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, she was forced to miss the entirety of last season. The loss of Watkins allowed Davidson to come in as a freshman and find a clear role for herself, which should help USC significantly in 2026.

Both Davidson and Watkins have shown the ability to be great players in the backcourt, and at the beginning of next season, it will be interesting to see how they can work together for the Trojans.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans basketball player JuJu Watkins was on hand as she was named the tunnel captain the the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

During Davidson’s freshman year, she averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, two steals, and two blocks per game as she was a great contributor for USC on both ends of the floor. Davidson also has the potential to become an even better shooter as she shot 40 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from three, and 72.8 percent from the free-throw line last season.

Watkins was also very productive during her last full season. In 2024, Watkins totaled 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. Watkins also showed the ability to be an efficient shooter with shooting splits of 42.6 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from three, and 82 percent from the free-throw line.

When Davidson and Watkins get on the floor together next season, the shift in the backcourt has the potential to be seamless.

Davidson has the ability to be a scorer, but also can function as a playmaker, and allow Watkins to use her talent to score at all three levels. Watkins also has the playmaking ability to let Davidson function as a top option on the offensive end.

On the defensive side of the floor, Davidson and Watkins both have the ability to put pressure on opposing guards on the perimeter and can alter shots with heavy defensive pressure.

National Title Potential

In the Big Ten, it will be very competitive, but having two guards who can be elite contributors on both ends of the floor could be a massive advantage for USC as they look to improve from last season.

University of Southern California Head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ability for Davidson and Watkins to function as playmakers or scorers on the offensive end gives tremendous versatility for USC on offense. Added onto their talent and offense, Davidson and Watkins can also be very disruptive on defense, which could help USC get in transition and create easy baskets.

As the Trojans head into 2026, the combination of Davidson and Watkins is something that could not only help them climb the standings in the Big Ten but also become one of the best teams in the country and compete for a national championship.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.