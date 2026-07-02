USC Trojans Transfer Jalen Cox Pulls Back the Curtain on New Role

The USC Trojans men's basketball team has retooled for the 2026-27 season. After a season where the Trojans went 8–14 overall and 7–13 in Big Ten play, coach Eric Musselman has accumulated a roster stacked with potential and proven talent to help USC return to the NCAA Tournament.

One of the most crucial additions to USC's roster is former Colgate guard Jalen Cox. Cox's move to USC serves as a homecoming for the senior from Los Angeles.

Nov 12, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) dribbles up the court against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-3 guard arrives at USC fresh off a stellar junior season at Colgate, where he averaged 17.9 points and joined the program's elite 1,000-point club.

Cox is a true scoring threat. However, that might actually be the least interesting part of his resume. His most vital quality to the Trojans is his ability to effectively orchestrate offenses and create shots not only for himself, but the scorers around him as well.

"I like to pass the ball, and there's a ton of talent on this team, a lot of dudes that want the ball, so [Musselman] was talking about that could be a big point for me, just being a true point guard, running the show, getting teammates open, finding my opportunities when I can, playing defense and helping the team win," said Cox.

On a roster loaded with proven scorers, that unselfish mentality could be exactly what USC needs.

A Pass-First Mindset

The Trojans return one of the conference's most explosive backcourts, with Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas expected to carry much of the scoring load. Rather than competing to become another primary scorer, Cox's ability to organize the offense and consistently create open looks could make him one of the most important additions of Musselman's offseason.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His production at Colgate supports that role. Cox led the Patriot League with 5.3 assists per game during the 2025-26 season, finishing with 164 assists over 31 games while posting an impressive 2.28 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Even with defenses focused on slowing him down as Colgate's leading scorer, Cox consistently prioritized creating for teammates. During the Patriot League Tournament, Cox recorded 11 assists in a 90-77 victory over Loyola Maryland, coming within one assist of tying the program's postseason record.

USC identified that skill set as one worth bringing to Los Angeles.

From the Patriot League to the Big Ten

However, for Cox, the opportunity was about more than basketball. Returning home was one of the biggest factors in his decision to transfer.

Colgate's Jalen Cox (3) drives to the basket during the first round game between Colgate University and Baylor University in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, March 22, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The ability to be close to home, that was a big factor," Cox said. "To play for Coach Musselman, just his status and what he's done. It would be amazing to play for a coach like that."

The next challenge will be proving his game translates to one of the nation's deepest conferences.

"The Big Ten is the best conference in college basketball," Cox said. "So, you know, coming to USC, every practice is a gauntlet, the type of players we're going against. It feels like a game atmosphere every day."

On paper, the jump from the Patriot League to the Big Ten looks significant. But history suggests guards with Cox's skill set are well-equipped to make the transition.

Connecticut Huskies guard Cam Spencer (12) celebrates a basket in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference Tournament second round game between the Connecticut Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Xavier was eliminated from the tournament by a 87-60 loss to UConn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Loyola Maryland guard Cam Spencer followed a similar path. He began his career in the Patriot League before transferring to Rutgers where he immediately became one of the Big Ten's top guards. Spencer later transferred to UConn and helped lead the Huskies to a national championship. While the paths are different, Spencer's career is a prime example that the discipline developed in the Patriot League can translate at the highest level.

The Battle to Be USC's Starting Point Guard

USC enters the year with one of the conference's deepest guard rotations, and Cox will compete for the starting point guard role alongside fellow transfer Aaron Hunkin-Claytor while sharing the backcourt with established scorers like Rice and Arenas.

Still, Cox offers something few others on the roster do.

Most of USC's guards are at their best with the basketball in their hands, looking to score. Cox has built his reputation making the game easier for everyone around him. If he can successfully establish himself as the true floor general Musselman envisioned when he signed him in May, the former Colgate star could become the piece that allows USC's talented roster to reach its full potential.

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