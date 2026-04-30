Ranking USC Basketball Transfers Who Can Impact the Trojans Immediately

The USC Trojans basketball program needed to put together a strong recruiting and transfer portal after a disappointing season.

The Trojans ended 2025-26 with eight straight losses, leading to the restlessness from the fans. But head coach Eric Musselman and company have stacked offseason wins, even way beforeAlijah Arenas decided to run it back.

USC pulled in three impactful college basketball veterans, all capable of reigniting the program. But only one looks like he's the most ready to impact immediately. Time to rank each transfer addition from least impactful newcomer to the one who can make the most noise in the Land of Troy.

3. Jalen Cox, Colgate Transfer

Florida guard Urban Klavzar (7) drives past Colgate guard Jalen Cox (3 during the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Florida won 90-60. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is no knock on Cox or his potential in coming over. Musselman needed a guard and landed a past local talent out of Loyola High.



But he delivered his most damage in the Patriot League. Cox noticeably struggled facing power conference foes this past season.





Cox settled for 10 points and turned the ball over four times against Michigan State to start the season. He later scored 12 against Final Four team Illinois. Then he hit 10 points but lost the basketball five times versus Florida.

He enters a heavily crowded guard room too, especially with Arenas returning. Musselman and the USC coaches won't ignore using Cox, though. He just looks like an early sixth man contender here.

2. KJ Lewis, Georgetown Transfer

Feb 21, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) drives to the basket against Seton Hall Pirates guard Adam Clark (0) during the first half at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Lewis faces a similar scenario Cox walks into

The former Georgetown Hoyas star who also began at Arizona is the sixth different guard inside the Galen Center. Yet he's another capable of adding a high-volume scorer here

Lewis dropped 14.9 points per game with the Big East representative. He'll add hefty experience in Downtown L.A. as he played in 73 previous games for the Wildcats.

Lewis established himself as a consistent starter in his move to Washington D.C. But along with heading into a deep backcourt, Lewis must correct some defensive flaws that showed up during his Hoyas run. Musselman won't play him much if the lapses on defense carry over here.

1. Eric Reibe, UConn Transfer

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) is defended by Connecticut Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) in the first half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Reibe watched Tarris Reed Jr. handle the dirty work down low for the National Championship Game runner-up.

Count on him to take what he learned from the established Huskies big man. But there's more involving Reibe that leaves USC fans looking forward to his first buckets out west.

Reibe is fluid enough to cover guards during pick-and-roll situations. He's shown a strong sense of making the right reads when passing in the paint. He rises as a post passer option especially on cutters. His facilitator side is capable of opening up Musselman's "pace and space" system that hands Reibe freedom to kick the ball outside for the three-pointer.

But Reibe can rise as a pick-and-roll scoring option too off his physicality. He brings quick feet for a seven-foot option. Reibe brings national title and Final Four experience in tow. Plus is fully capable of leading a younger frontcourt featuring the prized Ratliff twins, freshmen Adonis and Darius Ratliff, right away.

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