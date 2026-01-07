Panic Button Emerges During USC Trojans Road Struggles

The USC Trojans' first road trip of the 2025-26 season has not been a memorable one for coach Eric Musselman’s team. USC’s latest 80-51 loss to the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans on Monday night in East Lansing added to the Trojans' road struggles. In addition to the blowout loss to Michigan State, USC also opened its three-game Big Ten road trip, falling 96-66 to the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Jan. 2.

With the Trojans' losing consecutive games on the road, many fans are concerned about USC’s ability to compete in the Big Ten moving forward. While the Trojans were expected to lose to both Michigan and Michigan State, as they are two of the best teams in the Big Ten this season, it's how the Trojans have lost that is a concern.

What's Gone Wrong For USC During Big Ten Road Trip?

USC head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a play against Michigan during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the two losses to Michigan and Michigan State, the Trojans have struggled with turnovers and field goal shooting percentage. USC has committed a combined 38 turnovers and has shot under 35 percent from the field in both its losses. Three-point shooting has also been a struggle for the Trojans. In the games against the Spartans and the Wolverines, USC has shot under 25 percent from beyond the arc.

The Trojans have lacked depth in their backcourt since the devastating injuries to USC guards Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson, which may be holding the team back offensively. That lack of depth for the Trojans has been on full display in the recent losses. The Wolverines and Spartans have outplayed the Trojans in both matchups by forcing turnovers and capitalizing in transition.

MORE: No. 1 Transfer Portal Receiver Cam Coleman Loses Visit as Recruitment Changes

MORE: USC Trojans Emerge As A Top Transfer Destination For Clemson Defensive Lineman

MORE: USC Trojans Make Major Moves With Two Key Re-Signings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Despite leading the Trojans with 16 points against Michigan State, USC guard Ezra Ausar committed seven turnovers, a team high in the loss to the Spartans. The recent stretch for the Trojans has been difficult to say the least, but not all hope is lost for USC to solve its issues in the backcourt.

Why USC Shouldn't Hit Panic Button

USC is hopeful that talented Trojan freshman guard Alijah Arenas can make his debut in mid-January. His addition to USC's lineup will help the Trojans get back on track offensively. Arenas is rated as a five-star recruit, per 247Sports. Alijah has the potential to be a star for USC, as the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While they have struggled recently, USC guards Jordan Marsh and Jerry Easter have shown promising potential for the Trojans this season. One breakout performance by either is all it could take to boost their confidence heading into the heat of Big Ten play.

Despite only recording two points in his first three games as a midseason transfer pickup, Robert Morris transfer guard Kam Woods could become a reliable option as he gets more comfortable in his new role.

Why Finishing Road Slate With Win Over Minnesota Is Critical For USC

Jan 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman sends in a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

With the recent loss to Michigan State, the Trojans post a 12-3 record on the season, and are 1-3 in the Big Ten. Heading into the final game of their Midwest road trip to begin the 2026 calendar year, USC must finish with a win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night.

Beating the Gophers and improving to 13-3 on the season, and 2-3 in the Big Ten, will give USC’s team confidence heading back to Los Angeles, which has been lacking in USC’s consecutive losses. The tip-off between the Trojans and the Golden Gophers is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT from Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Recommended Articles