USC Trojans Big Ten Standing After Dusty May's NBA Departure

Shockwaves were sent across the college basketball world on Monday morning as Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball coach and national champion Dusty May is set to leave Ann Arbor after two seasons to join the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

With his move to the Mavericks, the national champion Wolverines could potentially take a step back next season, opening the door for several other top Big Ten teams, including the USC Trojans. As May’s replacement, Michigan is working to hire Mike Boynton Jr. as its interim coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May waves to fans before cutting the net after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following May’s departure, Michigan's players have a 15-day transfer period to decide their future with the Wolverines.

How Dusty May's Departure Impacts USC Trojans Next Season

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Michigan losing key players during that 15-day window could benefit the Trojans and help them improve their Big Ten standing. Despite the frustrating end to last year, there is optimism for the Trojans to be among the group of underrated teams in the conference for the 2026-27 college basketball season. With May gone, USC could even be higher in the standings than expected.

Last season, the Trojans got off to a strong start at 12-1 heading into conference play, before injuries to their backcourt and inconsistent performances caused USC to miss the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season and second straight under Musselman. USC finished with an 18-14 overall record and went 7-13 in Big Ten play.

The return of star guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas, along with the arrival of coach Eric Musselman’s best recruiting class with the Trojans and several notable transfer portal commits, has USC fans optimistic going into its third season under Musselman.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On the recruiting side, USC brings in three McDonald’s All-Americans, including five-star forward Christian Collins, along with four-star forward Adonis Ratliff and center Darius Ratliff. Key depth pieces also arrive from the transfer portal, including former Georgetown guard KJ Lewis, UConn center Eric Reibe, and Colgate guard Jalen Cox.

USC’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 9 overall, per 247Sports and fifth in the Big Ten behind the Michigan Wolverines (No. 4), Michigan State Spartans (No. 5), Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 6), and Purdue Boilermakers (No. 8).

How USC Stacks Up Against Other Top Big Ten Contenders

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the departure of May, other top teams look to dethrone the Wolverines from their throne as Big Ten regular-season and tournament champions, including the Michigan State Spartans, Illinois Fighting Illini, Purdue Boilermakers, and the UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans lost to all four of these teams last season and look for a better showing against them, especially their arch-rival, UCLA, which Musselman has yet to beat during his coaching tenure with the Trojans.

The Trojans will also face a Dusty May-less Wolverines at the Galen Center next season. Since joining the Big Ten, the Trojans have gone 0-2 against the Wolverines, which included a brutal 96-66 loss to Michigan at the Crisler Center last season.

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