USC Trojans Early Ranking for 2026-27 Has Fans Talking

The UCLA Bruins defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 79-51 on Sunday to capture their first national championship in program history, as the 2025-26 women’s college basketball season officially came to a close.

It was not a fun sight for USCTrojan fans to see their biggest rival cut down the nets after a season that featured many frustrating moments for the Trojans. USC finished the 2025-26 season with an 18-14 overall record, as they were eliminated by South Carolina, 101-61, in the Round of 32.

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb speaks with guard Malia Samuels (10) against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Despite the frustrating season, brighter days may be on the horizon, as the Trojans are in a great position to be back in the hunt for a national championship next year. According to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme's way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2026-27 season, the Trojans are ranked No. 6, the second-highest in the Big Ten conference.

Teams ranked ahead of the Trojans include the Michigan Wolverines (No. 5), LSU Tigers (No. 4), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 3), Texas Longhorns (No. 2), and UConn Huskies (No. 1). The Duke Blue Devils (No. 7) and Louisville Cardinals (No. 8) are ranked just below them. Is this a fair ranking for the Trojans?

Why a No. 6 Ranking Could Be a Difficult Task for USC Trojans

University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While USC has a case to be ranked inside the top six next season, both Duke and Louisville are coming off quality seasons in which they finished the season making a run to the Sweet 16, or in the Blue Devils' case, to the Elite Eight. It could be argued that those two sides are just getting started and deserve more recognition.

A healthy Emilee Skinner is set to return for the Blue Devils, while Louisville returns four out of its five starters from this season, including ACC Sixth Player of the Year Imari Berry. The Cardinals fell to the Michigan Wolverines, 71-52, in the Sweet 16, while Duke's season ended in the Elite Eight, losing to the champs, UCLA, 70-58.

Why the 2026-27 Season Could Be Special for the USC Trojans

Mar 23, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) celebrates a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Despite a frustrating 2025-26 season for coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s USC squad, next year could be a special one for the Trojans. Along with the return of star freshman guard Jazzy Davidson, JuJu Watkins is set to return at full strength for the Trojans after missing the entire season recovering from a torn ACL.

During Davidson’s freshman season, in which she led the Trojans in scoring, averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, Watkins supported her, proving to be a true role model.

Now, next season, Davidson and Watkins will lead USC’s backcourt, and the two have the potential to be the most dominant duo in the country. In addition to Davidson and Watkins, guard Kennedy Smith returns, along with the Trojans bringing in three talented recruits.

USC Trojans Bring In Top Recruits

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb on the bench in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of those recruits for the Trojans includes the No. 2 overall player nationally, per 247Sports, forward Saniya Hall. The 6-2 SPIRE Academy forward from Geneva, Ohio, has the potential to be the next star for USC.

Her impact on the Trojans as a freshman, much like Davidson’s, could be felt immediately, as she could be a crucial piece to USC making a run at the national championship next season. Four-star DME Academy center Sara Okeke, out of Daytona Beach, Florida, is another player to watch for the Trojans next season.

Sitaya Fagan, a blue-chip forward from Centre of Excellence in Melbourne, Australia, rounds out what is an impressive 2026 recruiting class for the Trojans.