USC Trojans Early Ranking for 2026-27 Has Fans Talking
The UCLA Bruins defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 79-51 on Sunday to capture their first national championship in program history, as the 2025-26 women’s college basketball season officially came to a close.
It was not a fun sight for USCTrojan fans to see their biggest rival cut down the nets after a season that featured many frustrating moments for the Trojans. USC finished the 2025-26 season with an 18-14 overall record, as they were eliminated by South Carolina, 101-61, in the Round of 32.
Despite the frustrating season, brighter days may be on the horizon, as the Trojans are in a great position to be back in the hunt for a national championship next year. According to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme's way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2026-27 season, the Trojans are ranked No. 6, the second-highest in the Big Ten conference.
Teams ranked ahead of the Trojans include the Michigan Wolverines (No. 5), LSU Tigers (No. 4), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 3), Texas Longhorns (No. 2), and UConn Huskies (No. 1). The Duke Blue Devils (No. 7) and Louisville Cardinals (No. 8) are ranked just below them. Is this a fair ranking for the Trojans?
Why a No. 6 Ranking Could Be a Difficult Task for USC Trojans
While USC has a case to be ranked inside the top six next season, both Duke and Louisville are coming off quality seasons in which they finished the season making a run to the Sweet 16, or in the Blue Devils' case, to the Elite Eight. It could be argued that those two sides are just getting started and deserve more recognition.
A healthy Emilee Skinner is set to return for the Blue Devils, while Louisville returns four out of its five starters from this season, including ACC Sixth Player of the Year Imari Berry. The Cardinals fell to the Michigan Wolverines, 71-52, in the Sweet 16, while Duke's season ended in the Elite Eight, losing to the champs, UCLA, 70-58.
Why the 2026-27 Season Could Be Special for the USC Trojans
Despite a frustrating 2025-26 season for coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s USC squad, next year could be a special one for the Trojans. Along with the return of star freshman guard Jazzy Davidson, JuJu Watkins is set to return at full strength for the Trojans after missing the entire season recovering from a torn ACL.
During Davidson’s freshman season, in which she led the Trojans in scoring, averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, Watkins supported her, proving to be a true role model.
Now, next season, Davidson and Watkins will lead USC’s backcourt, and the two have the potential to be the most dominant duo in the country. In addition to Davidson and Watkins, guard Kennedy Smith returns, along with the Trojans bringing in three talented recruits.
USC Trojans Bring In Top Recruits
One of those recruits for the Trojans includes the No. 2 overall player nationally, per 247Sports, forward Saniya Hall. The 6-2 SPIRE Academy forward from Geneva, Ohio, has the potential to be the next star for USC.
Her impact on the Trojans as a freshman, much like Davidson’s, could be felt immediately, as she could be a crucial piece to USC making a run at the national championship next season. Four-star DME Academy center Sara Okeke, out of Daytona Beach, Florida, is another player to watch for the Trojans next season.
Sitaya Fagan, a blue-chip forward from Centre of Excellence in Melbourne, Australia, rounds out what is an impressive 2026 recruiting class for the Trojans.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.