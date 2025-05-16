USC Trojans' Eric Musselman Trending For 2026 Five-Star Recruit Toni Bryant?
The USC Trojans are looking to kick off the 2026 recruiting cycle with a boom as they intensify their pursuit for one of the best players in the country, five-star forward Toni Bryant.
USC coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans got off to a relatively late start in Bryant's recruitment, offering him on May 2. However, the Trojans have been making up significant ground as Musselman looks to sign a second consecutive five-star recruit after reeling in Alijah Arenas in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Bryant spoke with 247Sports about his recent offer from the Trojans and the visit he took to Los Angeles.
"That was a new one. (Eric Musselman) said something that I really liked. Or I should say he showed me something that I really liked. One of his freshmen when he was at Arkansas went like 4-20, and he still kept him in the game because he wanted to let him play through his mistakes, and I'm really looking for something like that when I'm picking a school," Bryant said.
The No. 1 player in the state of Florida and No. 10 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Bryant's recruitment has exploded since the beginning of the year. Bryant has picked up offers from Kansas State, Indiana, and the Trojans since the new year began and currently holds 20 offers.
Bryant said that despite being highly sought after, his game is still developing and he believes he has yet to show his full potential.
"Coaches know that they are going to see me playing the right way, not forcing anything and playing my game inside of the team," Bryant said. "I've been working on my outside game, so I'll definitely want to showcase that. Mostly they are going to see me being more aggressive, whether that be trying to score the ball, rebound, block shots, or do anything. I just want to show I'm better all-around."
Bryant isn't in any rush to make a decision anytime soon and has already set up a rough timeline of his commitment. Interestingly enough, Bryant said that potential transfer portal additions could impact where he ultimately lands. He revealed that he will wait until March 2026 to see what each of his top programs look like.
Musselman found success on the recruiting front during his first full recruiting cycle with USC. The Trojans signed the No. 7 class in the country in the 2025 recruiting cycle, which featured Arenas and four-star guard Jerry Easter.
The 2025 season was also the first for Musselman at USC, and it was the first season in the Big Ten for the Trojans. Musselman and his team finished 17-18, leading to an overhaul of the roster in the offseason. Can the USC coach continue to bring in top talet to the Trojans program?