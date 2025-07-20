Can USC Trojans, Eric Musselman Land Important Visit With 5-Star Recruit?
The USC Trojans are on the hunt for their first commitment of the 2026 recruiting class and have their sights set on five-star forward Toni Bryant.
USC coach Eric Musselman was able to land a five-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle in guard Alijah Arenas and is looking to make it back-to-back cycles where the Trojans sign a five-star prospect.
Bryant spoke with On3 about the teams he's interested in setting up visits with in the upcoming school year. The Florida native has been receiving interests from schools across the country and is a legitimate national recruit.
“Most of my official visits, they’ll be in September,” Bryant said. “For the most part, I have the dates together. I’m going to visit Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, UNC, and Arizona. I’m also talking to NC State and USC."
The No. 3 power forward and No. 12 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Bryant has the size and tools that Musselman looks for. Standing at 6-foot-9, 215 pounds, Bryant can realistically play both forward spots and line up as a small-ball center.
The Trojans will need to amp up their pursuit over Bryant. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Kansas Jayhawks and gives them a 15.4 percent chance of landing the five-star recruit. However, Bryant is keeping all his options open and likes what Musselman and USC has to offer.
“I love the area and I love the coaches. Coach Muss (Eric Musselman) came from Arkansas, and he was showing me a little bit of how they use their freshmen. One game, a freshman went like three for 20, and he kept them in the game, played 39 minutes. So that’s probably the best thing I’ve been shown in my recruiting process," Bryant said.
Although they are interested in setting up a visit with Bryant, the Trojans currently only have two players set for a official visits in the fall. Both of the recruits are at the top of USC's recruiting board and have been getting courted by the program for some time now.
Five-star forwards Tajh Ariza and Cameron Williams have visits set up with the Trojans within weeks of each other.
Ariza, the No. 2 small forward and No. 7 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite, is scheduled to make his way on campus on Sept. 20. He will visit with Oregon and North Carolina in addition to USC. Ariza is a local recruit, prepping at St. John Bosco High School and should be considered a priority target in the 2026 cycle.
Williams is ranked as the No. 5 power forward and No. 19 player in the country. He has his visit set for Oct. 11. The Trojans are battling multiple bluebloods like Duke and Kentucky for the five-star prospect.