Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup Projection for USC Trojans in 2026-27

Despite missing the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season and in its second year under coach Eric Musselman, many USC fans feel optimistic about the future of the Trojans basketball program.

When they were healthy, USC proved to be among the most underrated teams in the Big Ten, and that could be the case next season, as the Trojans return several top returning players and bring in three talented recruits.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ending the 2025-26 season on an eight-game losing streak to finish with an 18-14 overall record, and 7-13 in Big Ten play, the Trojans aim for more consistency from start to finish with a roster, hopefully at full strength. Here’s a look at what a potential starting five for USC might look like for the 2026-27 season.

Point Guard: Rodney Rice

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury, guard Rodney Rice was one of the top scorers on USC’s roster, alongside Chad Baker-Mazara. With Baker-Mazara gone next season, and Rice back at full strength, expect him to run the point if he decides to return.

In the six games that he played last season for the Trojans, before his injury in USC’s Maui Invitational semifinal win over the Seton Hall Pirates, Rice averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds for the Trojans.

Rice could’ve been the difference maker in USC making the tournament last season, and with him potentially back, the Trojans offense will thrive throughout the season, if he can stay healthy.

Shooting Guard: Alijah Arenas

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While he didn’t make his debut until the middle of January, Alijah Arenas showed great strides in his freshman season for the Trojans, averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in the 14 contests he was a part of.

If Arenas chooses to stay another season with USC, along with Rice, the Trojans backcourt has the potential to be among the top in the Big Ten next year. Entering the 2026 NBA Draft, Arenas is considered a top prospect. Deciding to return to USC after playing such little time with the Trojans could benefit his draft stock.

Small Forward: Jacob Cofie

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) enters the court before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the top players from USC’s roster, forward Jacob Cofie, returns as a critical piece to the Trojans rim protection and perimeter defense. Last season with the Trojans after transferring from Virginia, Cofie averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

His efficiency on both ends of the floor is exactly what the Trojans need entering next season, as they aim to get back to the tournament.

Power Forward: Christian Collins

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ranked as the top recruit in USC’s 2026 recruiting class, five-star forward Christian Collins out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, is looking to make his mark in his freshman season at USC.

Collins arrives at USC rated as the No. 9 overall player nationally in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports. With his talent alone, Collins has the opportunity to make an immediate impact with the Trojans and could be an X-factor in USC making the tournament.

In the McDonald's All-American game on March 31 in Phoenix, Arizona, Collins scored nine points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while shooting 4-of-9 from the field in a little under 19 minutes played.

Center: Adonis Ratliff

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Adonis Ratliff (9) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the two Ratliff brothers who committed to USC out of Archbishop Stepinac in West Plains, New York, Adonis Ratliff, is expected to be a critical piece to improve the Trojans’ defense at the rim.

Both he and his brother, Darius, are considered talented players, as four-star recruits, but it's Adonis’ physicality and athleticism that will earn him the starting role. Darius, however, will be a valuable player for USC to utilize off the bench.

Adonis is rated as the No. 17 overall player nationally, along with being ranked the No. 2 recruit in the state of New York in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.