Everything USC Freshman Christian Collins Said in First Media Appearance

USC Trojans five-star recruit and McDonalds All-American forward Christian Collins arrives in Los Angeles with high expectations. In what will be the third season under coach Eric Musselman, Collins will look to be an X-factor as a freshman and help guide the Trojans to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in four seasons.

A 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward from St. John Bosco High School in nearby Bellflower, California, Collins is the Trojans' top recruit in their 2026 recruiting class. Collins is rated as the No. 7 player nationally and No. 2 in the state of California, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the Trojans beginning to prepare for a highly anticipated 2026 season and looking to take a step forward in the Big Ten, here’s what Collins had to say as he spoke to the media for the very first time.

What Christian Collins Said

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Being At USC:

“It’s been going good so far, it’s definitely a challenge for sure. But I’m learning a lot. I’m being put in different positions that I’ll be put in later in life, if you know, go to the league and things like that. Just a blessing I’m here and that I’m getting through every day.”

Why USC Was a Good Fit:

“I knew it was going to be a challenge, and that’s what I love. I love challenges. I don’t like to go places where it's kind of just handed to me. I knew that I was going to have to get out of the mud here. I’m glad to be here, and Muss is on me, and I’m glad he’s on me because that’s what I need to grow and become the best player that I can be.”

The Position He's Most Comfortable Playing At:

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I can play at any position. I feel comfortable in any position that the coach puts me in because, in a game, if we need to run a play and someone’s not in that needs to be in, I need to be in that position. I just know how to run it. Any position for me is fine.”

Skill That Is Most Developed:

“Most suited right now is my defense. I feel like I’m really improving on my defense and guarding Alijah Arenas and coming off three screens out to chase him around, and then guarding Isaac (Bruns), a great shooter, he’s from South Dakota, and just guarding Jacob (Cofie) in the post and all these big guys, and they’re a lot stronger. So, I have a lot to work on, but I think my defense right now is really good.”

Rodney Rice Talent and Leadership:

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“Rodney Rice is a great person, great teammate. Talked to him in the locker rooms, and he was actually the first guy that I think I’ve talked to on the team. Him, Jacob, and Alijah were the main guys, but I talked to Rodney first. On the court, Rodney is a great point guard. He’s vocal, and he’s been coaching me sometimes, like on the sidelines, when I’m in things like that. I ask for advice and things like that. I know he has experience and things like that.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.