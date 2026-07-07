USC Guard Aaron Hunkin-Clayton's Transfer Showcases Unique Journey

USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman was aggressive, to say the least, in the transfer portal this offseason. The Trojans assembled a veteran group of seven transfers with hopes of returning to the NCAA Tournament.

One of these newcomers is junior guard Aaron Hunkin-Claytor, whose basketball journey has come full circle in Los Angeles.

Hunkin-Claytor officially committed to the Trojans on May 2 after two seasons at Hawaii, where he averaged 6.0 points, 3.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 17 games before a turf toe injury cut his sophomore campaign short.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Full-Circle Journey to USC Trojans

For Hunkin-Claytor, the move to USC represents the latest chapter in a life that has alternated between Hawaii and California.

Hunkin-Claytor spent nearly his entire childhood on Oahu before attending 'Iolani School for his first two years of high school. Then, he and his family made the decision to move to Northern California, where he starred at Salesian College Preparatory and established himself as one of the top point guards in the region.

Hawaii guard Aaron Hunkin-Claytor goes up for a shot as the Oregon Ducks host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Nov. 4, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After high school, Hunkin-Claytor returned home to play for Hawaii, where he developed into one of the Rainbow Warriors' top guards and helped the program earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in a decade.

Two years later, his path has once again led him back to California.

"It wasn't a hard choice," Hunkin-Claytor told USC Athletics. "My mom earned her master's degree at USC, so to go to the same place was a full-circle moment for me. Being from Hawaii, I moved to California after my second year of high school. Now I'm moving to California after my second year of college at Hawaii. Everything's full circle. It's weird how God works in mysterious ways."

March 18, 2016; Spokane , WA, USA; General view of Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena before the California Golden Bears play against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adjusting to a new program has also been made easier by USC assistant coach Brad Davidson's presence. Davidson also joined the Trojans basketball program after a tenure at Hawaii.

The two built a close relationship during their time together at Hawaii, and when talking to USC athletics, Hunkin-Claytor credited the assistant coach with helping him navigate the recruiting process and his transition to USC.

Football's Influence on His Game

Hunkin-Claytor described himself as a player who prioritizes making those around him better. When asked in the interview with USC athletics who he'd compare his game to, he spoke about modeling his game after Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. He chose this example due to his goal of facilitating the offense and being an extension of his coaches on the court.

Oct 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That mentality traces back to a sport many fans might not expect. Before basketball became his future, Hunkin-Claytor played football. As a quarterback, he learned to process defenses, anticipate reads and put teammates in positions to succeed - skills that naturally translated to the hardwood.

Hunkin-Claytor said his background as a quarterback helped shape his court vision. His experience has allowed him to read defenses and anticipate plays in much the same way he did on the football field.

Rather than trying to become another high-volume scorer, Hunkin-Claytor has embraced the role of a true point guard.

A Path Built on Sacrifice

USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman watches during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 11, 2026. Ohio State won 89-82. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hunkin-Claytor's journey has also been one defined by sacrifice. Leaving Hawaii as a teenager to pursue bigger opportunities wasn't an easy decision, but it ultimately helped launch his Division I career.

That belief eventually brought him back home to Hawaii, where he experienced the program's long-awaited return to the NCAA Tournament. Although his season-ending injury prevented him from taking the court during March Madness, the experience reinforced what it takes to compete for championships.

However, Hunkin-Claytor said experiencing the NCAA Tournament taught him what it takes to reach college basketball's biggest stage and fueled his desire to return every season.

As Musselman continues to build the Trojans back into NCAA Tournament contenders, Hunkin-Claytor's full-circle journey that brought him to Los Angeles could become an important piece.

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