How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten Tournament: Preview
The top-seeded USC Trojans women’s basketball team returns to action on Friday to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. USC earned a double-bye as the top seed. The game will tip off at 9:00 a.m. PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and air on the Big Ten Network.
USC has put together a historic season to this point, boasting a 26-2 record, the Trojans best record through 28 games since the 1982-83 season when they won a national championship. They handed crosstown rival UCLA their only two losses of the season and claimed their first regular season conference championship since 1994.
Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins has followed her sensational freshman season with an even better sophomore campaign. Watkins has put together a dominate season on both ends of the floors. She led the conference in scoring (24.4 points per game) and was top five in blocks (6.7 per game) and steals (2.1 per game). The Los Angeles native was named Big Ten Player of the Year and earned unanimous All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors.
Stanford grad transfer Kiki Iriafen has been instrumental to the Trojans success in her lone season in the Cardinal and Gold. Iriafen is averaging 18.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for USC. A year after winning the Katrina McClain Award, presented annually to the top power forward in women's basketball, Iriafen is a finalist for the award this season. She was a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten First Team.
Senior center Raya Marshall has anchored a Trojans team that led the Big Ten in blocks and offensive and defensive boards. Marshall earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors for her performance this season.
Ninth-seeded Indiana defeated eighth-seeded Oregon 78-62 on Thursday in the second round of the tournament. Four Indiana players reached double figures, led by junior guard Yarden Garzon's 18 points and sophomore guard Shay Ciezki’s 17 points.
USC and Indiana played back on Jan. 19. The Trojans fell behind by 11 in the second quarter, but battled back to take a six-point lead at halftime. The Hoosiers came storming back in third quarter and took a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
A 12-0 run by the Trojans halfway through the fourth pushed them ahead in what was a scrappy contest to hold off Indiana late for a 73-66 victory. The Hoosiers pushed USC for all 40 minutes and made life difficult for Watkins, who shot just 6 of 16 from floor but still finished the day with 22 points. Iriafen and freshman guard Kennedy Smith each scored 14 points, and every starter finished in double-figures.
The Trojans are 23-0 when scoring over 70 points, and 22-0 when they hold opponents to under 70 points.
USC is almost a lock to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in Indianapolis this weekend, but the Trojans have their eyes set winning the tournament championship and earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.