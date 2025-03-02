Why 4-Star Quarterback Jonas Williams Committed To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks
The USC Trojans made a big move in flipping quarterback Jonas Williams away from Oregon. Williams is a four-star quarterback from the class of 2026 and spoke in detail about what led him to flip his commitment.
Williams is the No. 63 recruit in the nation, the No. 6 quarterback, and the No. 1 player from Illinois, per the On3 Industry Ranking. Williams is set to be a big addition to USC coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. He was originally committed to Oregon but made the flip to USC in February.
Williams spoke to On3’s Scott Schrader about what led him to flip to the USC Trojans, noting when USC began recruiting him.
“Their way of recruiting is a little different. They kind of wait a little later for quarterbacks, just ‘cause how much they pride themselves in getting the right one,” Williams told Schrader. “They started talking to me in June and were one of my later offers.”
Williams visited USC twice before flipping his commitment. His latest was in February for USC’s junior day. After an impressive visit, the rumors of Williams making the flip began to heat up.
“I went down there in late July, and then during the season, they came out to my games. Then they started recruiting me heavy and offered in November,” Williams said. “They made me a big priority, it just became a better fit.”
“It was really a big visit just ‘cause of the way things transpired,” Williams told Schrader about his visit during USC’s Junior day. “My family wanted to get out there. We know if I was going to flip, it was probably gonna be USC because of how much we liked it and what Coach Riley does with quarterbacks.”
Williams spoke to Schrader about USC quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. Huard has been a major factor in recruiting and helped bring Williams in.
“Knowing him and knowing his family and just feeling like family to him. I thought that was really important. He is a really good coach, a great guy and we talk almost every day now,” Williams said.
MORE: USC Trojans Pushing for Elite Defensive Recruits to Secure No. 1-Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans' Woody Marks Meets With Washington Commanders Before NFL Combine Workout
MORE: Kobe Bryant's Nephew Jett Washington Names USC Trojans Football Recruiting Finalist
The constant communication from Huard and USC made the Trojans an enticing place for Williams. What also helped charge Williams' flip was Riley’s ability to coach the top quarterbacks. Riley has coached several current NFL quarterbacks, including Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray. Williams, Mayfield, and Murray were all Heisman-winning quarterbacks.
“I think Lincoln Riley is the best coach to develop me to get to the next level. I think that was important in my decision too. Some guys can go to a school where they’re gonna play right away but not develop. And I think playing for coach Riley, I’ll have the chance to compete and get developed,” Williams told Schrader.
There is no promise that Williams will come in as a freshman and start right away. The USC Trojans recruited five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from the class of 2025. Longstreet could be the starter when Williams is a freshman, with Williams set to take over.
Longstreet committed to the Trojans in November, and Williams may understand there is a chance he will not start right away. Williams does know Riley is a coach who will help him develop.
The USC Trojans' recruiting class of 2026 is filled with a solid group of players. The recruiting class ranks No. 2 in the nation per On3's rankings and No. 1 per 247Sports'. The next step for USC is to bring in some offensive weapons for Williams to throw to. Williams told Schrader that he is already helping the Trojans out in recruiting.
Williams is a big addition to the USC Trojans, and there is already motivation from the four-star quarterback. While USC may not have been his initial choice, it is evident that Williams is ready to join the Trojans and compete for a national championship.