Effect of USC’s Loss, Jazzy Davidson Injury on NCAA Tournament Seeding

Looking to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament and potentially improve their seed heading into the NCAA Tournament, the USC Trojans fell flat in their second-round matchup against the Washington Huskies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, losing 76-64 on Thursday.

It was an emotional loss for the Trojans that, without a doubt, impacts their potential standing in the NCAA Tournament. Especially with the update that star freshman guard Jazzy Davidson will undergo an MRI after going down with an apparent arm injury in the opening five minutes of the game.

Davidson would end up checking back in the game after going to the locker room, where she would finish the game with eight points, one rebound, and an assist, on 2-of-13 shooting from the field. USC guard Londynn Jones led the Trojans in the loss, scoring 19 points, with two rebounds and two assists.

With questions swiriling about the Trojans' placement in the NCAA Tournament, they will await the status of Davidson moving forward this season.

How Loss to Washington Affects USC's Tournament Seeding

With the loss to the Huskies, the Trojans have now lost four consecutive games and have a 17-13 overall record, as their place in the NCAA Tournament is in question. Before Thursday’s loss to the Huskies, the Trojans, according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s bracketology projections, were projected to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Even with the loss, the Trojans should still be able to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but their seed is likely to slide, especially with the unknown status of Davidson moving forward. The Trojans could be anywhere from a No. 9 seed to an 11 when the NCAA Tournament tips off.

Despite entering the season without star guard JuJu Watkins, who has been out since tearing her ACL in the NCAA Tournament last season, the Trojans were still expected to be one of the top teams in college basketball this season.

In what has been a year of highs and lows, Davidson is the reason USC was able to fight through the adversity it faced throughout the season. Along with winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Davidson has been one of the top scoring leaders in the conference this season, averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

What to Expect From USC In NCAA Tournament

Entering a potential NCAA Tournament appearance, with or without Davidson, the Trojans are expected to suffer an early exit, ending a season that began with high expectations. Many Trojan fans have now shifted their attention to next season, with the potential of Watkins and Davidson playing together in USC’s backcourt.

With both Watkins and Davidson at full strength, the Trojans have the potential to be one of the top teams in the country. For now, though, the Trojans will await their place in the NCAA Tournament and try to make a run and end a roller coaster of a season on a high note.

The 68-team field for the Women’s NCAA Tournament will be revealed on Sunday, Mar. 15, with the selection show on ESPN at 5 p.m. PT.

