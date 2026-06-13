JuJu Watkins Return Buzz Builds in Latest Nike Shoe Campaign

Back in February, Nike announced that JuJu Watkins would be the face of LeBron James’ new sneaker – Lebron NXXT Gen by JuJu. The collaboration would include a social media rollout, advertisements, along with Watkins having input on the design and colorways of the sneaker. The overlapping theme of the rollout was centered on Watkins' return to the court.

Nike shared about the collab that the NXXT Gen by Watkins is her masterpiece. The design features details that pair with what Nike calls a "super responsive, lightweight shoe made for free-flowing ankle snatchers who stutter, stop and step back with painter precision.”

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins during pregame warmup before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins Finds the "Silver Lining" in Her First Colorway

The first colorway, “Silver Lining,” was debuted on-court by James during a Los Angeles Lakers game but officially dropped on May 27. The social media video shows Watkins “heating up” with a bright red color illuminating her – teasing the next colorway of the sneaker.

Nike released a new ad for JuJu Watkins’ upcoming sneaker - the “Silver Lining” Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus 👑🔥



The pair drops May 27 for $170 🪙 https://t.co/QdW3j0F1a8 pic.twitter.com/GEirufFVSs — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) May 22, 2026

A silver swoosh and grey midsole standouts on the sleek, metallic sneaker. The insole and tongue have Watkins’ signature and an embroidered rose, followed by the “by JuJu” tagline.

Nike said that Watkins' "knee injury helped strengthen her mind" about the story behind the colorway’s name. The brand added that "JuJu’s found the good in a bad hand.”

JuJu Watkins is Warmed up and Ready in New Social Media Post

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans basketball player JuJu Watkins was on hand as she was named the tunnel captain the the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On June 11, Nike and Watkins dropped a new teaser for the upcoming colorway “With Love.” This time the sneaker is all red, from the midsole to the upper, finished with a metallic-red swoosh. The new colorway is set to drop on June 12.

The statement from Nike said that the new colorway gives back to the community and "pays homage to the people who have supported her journey since the jump.”

WITH LOVE: Nike LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu Watkins ❤️ @Jujubballin @KingJames



🗓️ June 12th

📝 IQ8495-600

💵 $170 pic.twitter.com/dwPzXvxmmk — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) June 11, 2026

In the teaser video, Watkins is seen listening to a voice message from herself.

“Remember not knowing when you’d be back? I never doubted it. I've been waiting. The game's been waiting,” Watkins said in the voice message. “And now we're here. Whole, healthy and ready. Don't ever forget how it felt when everyone said your game was on ice. Now it's time to prove what we always knew.”

JuJu Watkins' Anticipated USC Trojans Return

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots over UNC Greensboro Spartans guard Jaila Lee (4) during the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament game at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Before tearing her ACL in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Watkins was on pace for a historic 2024-2025 regular season. Starting in all 33 games, she averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 32.2 percent beyond the arc.

She finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the nation in free throws made (218), No. 3 in points scored (789), became the fattest player in USC and Division I women’s college basketball history to reach 1,000 career points (38 games), won the Naismith Trophy and earned All-American, All-Big Ten First Team and All-Defensive Team, as well as many other honors.

For the 2026 season, the Women of Troy reloaded with the No. 1 overall recruiting class headlined by Saniyah Hall, key pickups in the transfer portal, the emerging stars in Jazzy Davidson and Kennedy Smith and of course Watkins.

The Los Angeles native will make her grand return on Nov. 2 when the Trojans face the UNLV Rebels at T-Mobile Arena for the Naismith Hall of Fame Series.

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