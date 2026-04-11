Five-Star Recruit Saniyah Hall Doesn't Hold Back on Her Goals at USC

PORTLAND, Ore. – The USC Trojans are reloading with talent after their season came to an end in a disappointing defeat in the NCAA Tournament second round.

USC is set to bring in the top recruiting class in 2026, which includes the No. 1 overall recruit, five-star Saniyah Hall. Hall spoke about what motivates her in an interview with USC Trojans On SI reporter Lily Crane.

USC Trojans Recruit Saniyah Hall Opens Up About What Drives Her

Apr 10, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Sanyiah Hall smiles during a USA Basketball practice ahead of the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Jonae McCloud/USA Basketball

Hall committed to the Trojans on July 25, 2025, and officially signed in November. She joined Jazzy Davidson and JuJu Watkins as the third No. 1 recruit in the last four cycles to commit to USC.

The Trojans begin the offseason among the early favorites to make a deep run in the 2027 NCAA Tournament. Davidson comes off a freshman season where she won the Naismith Freshman of the Year award. Meanwhile, Watkins, a former Naismith National Player of the Year winner, prepares to come back from an ACL injury.

With the additions of five-star recruits Sitaya Fagan and Sara Okeke and returning double-digit scorer Kennedy Smith, the Trojans look dangerous.

Apr 7, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Saniyah Hall headshot from 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Jonae McCloud/USA Basketball

Hall seems to agree that there’s something building in Southern California.

“Definitely to win a national championship,” Hall said about her goals as a freshman. “I've been saying it the whole time, but with the class that's coming in – Taya, Sara Okeke – and any other transfers that are coming in, I think we will be really special. And coach Lindsay (Gottlieb) and the staff do a great job coaching us. I'm just ready to get a national championship.”

USC is searching for its first national title since 1984. The pressure to win continues to mount with the star power coming in and due to the fact that the Trojans' biggest rival is coming off a national championship win of its own.

Apr 8, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Saniyah Hall drives with the basketball during a Team USA practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Jonae McCloud/USA Basketball

The UCLA Bruins defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks to win their first national championship since becoming a part of the NCAA. Hall gave a quick response when asked if the Bruins’ victory sparked extra motivation to win next spring.

“It does. It does,” Hall said. “I seen that and I was kind of mad, but at the end of the day, it is what it is. We got to work harder.”

Five-Star Recruit Saniyah Hall Gets Real About USC Chemistry

Apr 10, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Saniyah Hall drives the basketball during a Team USA practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Jonae McCloud/USA Basketball

The 2026-27 season will feature a lot of new lineups compared to what Trojans fans may be accustomed to seeing. Even though Smith and Watkins played together two seasons ago and Watkins and Smith played together last season, the three have yet to take the court together. Plus, Gottlieb will be incorporating three true freshmen into the fold, as well as any transfer she adds.

To the Trojans’ benefit, it won’t be the first time Hall and Davidson played together. The two teamed up for the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup and played on the 2024 United States 3x3 U18 team together.

“That definitely tied in my recruiting process, because I know that I played with her 3-on-3, and I know that I played with her on 5-on-5,” Hall said. “And I know that our chemistry on the court is really good, so being able to transfer that into USC something that I'm definitely looking forward to, but it's amazing. Me and her great are friends. So just excited to get there.”

University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up before the game with University of South Carolina Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Albeit a small sample size, the results have historically been positive when Hall and Davidson compete together. The duo won the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. Hall won the MVP by averaging 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.9 steals while Davidson also averaged 14.6 points.

Fagan and Okeke will be playing together as well on Saturday night, as they’re set to play against Hall in the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit. Hall is representing the U.S. again, as Fagan and Okeke play for the World Select Team, representing Australia and Spain, respectively.