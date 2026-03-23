USC's JuJu Watkins Still Making an Impact One Year After ACL Injury

One year later, the moment still defines USC’s trajectory. On March 23, 2025, Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins tore her ACL in the NCAA Tournament, abruptly ending a season that carried Final Four expectations. Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of that injury, and while Watkins remains sidelined, her presence continues to shape everything USC has become.

JuJu Watkins' Injury Was Felt All Season

Last season set quite a high bar for the Trojans with Watkins as arguably the biggest draw in women's college basketball as a freshman. Watkins finished the season averaging 23.9 points and 6.8 rebounds, operating as the centerpiece of a USC team that finished the season atop the Big Ten with a 31-4 record.

With Watkins at the helm, USC was one of the best offenses in the country, ranking 10th in the country in scoring (80.7 points) while also having the third-best defensive rating in the country. Unfortunately without her, this season has not been nearly kind. Without her, USC having to recalibrate has come with growing pains.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Trojans finished the regular season on a four-game losing streak, capped off by a first round exit in the Big Ten tournament in a close loss to the Washington Huskies. With an 18-13 record, USC entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 9 seed after being a No.1 seed the season prior. Surely a fall from grace.

But after 31-point March Madness debut by freshman Jazzy Davidson, the Trojans find themselves in the second round of the tournament after an overtime victory over the Clemson Tigers in the opening round. Not the road they expected to take this season even without Watkins, but nonetheless their tournament title hopes are still alive.

JuJu Watkins Still Growing Off the Court

Watkins has remained deeply involved despite her redshirt season. Her role has shifted from scorer to connector, focusing on mentorship and leadership behind the scenes. That presence has been especially valuable for Davidson, who has leaned on Watkins through her transition into a featured role.

“She’s helped me a lot with challenges on the court, but also off the court, the mental aspect of being a freshman and being in the position that I’m in and that she was in, she’s been awesome to have,” Davidson told USA Today.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Davidson has clearly taken Watkins' mentorship to heart as she is coming off of one of the most impressive freshman seasons in college basketball history. On her way to earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors, Davidson led the Trojans in every category, headlined by her 18 points per game.

The freshman phenom has taken the momentum of what Watkins built last season and replicated a lot of the individual production. despite not having the same level of team success. With that, Watkins finds herself embracing Davidson and her other teammates in ways she may not have been able to if she was in the thick of spearheading another Final Four run.

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Off the court, she has also expanded her impact with a signature shoe under Nike’s LeBron NXXT line, becoming the first athlete to receive that distinction. With her shoe on the open market, Watkins now has another reason to get back on the floor as soon as possible given that a signature shoe shines best on the feet of the creator.

“The shoe, it’s just extra motivation. Working out in something you created, I think it’s insane. I can’t wait to get out on the court and actually play in it,” Watkins told The Athletic.

USC Trojans Continue Uphill Battle

Next up for USC, they take on a defining test as they take on the No.1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks. It’s a rematch from earlier this season, one the Trojans lost, but the stakes are different now. Win and it'll be one of the biggest upset in women's college basketball history. Lose and the season ends with a one way ticket back Los Angeles.

This season's story for the Trojans and for Watkins can be summarized in one word: Growth. One year after the injury, Watkins is still USC's foundation. The difference now is that the Trojans are learning how to stand without her, while preparing for the moment she returns.

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