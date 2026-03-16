NCAA Tournament Upset Alert Looms for USC Trojans

The USC Trojans will face the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on March 21, and although the Trojans are the No. 9 seed while Clemson is No. 8, USC could be on upset alert.

The USC Trojans are 6.5-point favorites against the Clemson Tigers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -260. Despite being the favorites, there is much for USC to overcome to pull off the win against Clemson.

Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Travel Concerns for USC Trojans

The matchup between USC and Clemson will be held at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. While it may not be played at the Tigers’ home arena, it is being held in South Carolina, giving Clemson the edge via location.

The Women of Troy have hosted a first-round game at Galen Center for the past two seasons as a No. 1 seed. Instead, the Trojans are entering the tournament with a 17-13 record, going 3-7 on the road. They are also coming off a loss against Washington in the Big Ten Tournament, which was held at a neutral location.

Nov 11, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Shawn Poppie directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb expressed confidence in her team traveling for the tournament during a press conference on Selection Sunday.

"I've caught them on TV a couple of times. Obviously, we know they've had a really good year in the ACC, and we'll head to South Carolina. We won't have the home-court advantage because I think they're driving [to the game]. We'll bring our West Coast juice, we'll bring our energy, and I think we'll see the best version of ourselves," Gottlieb said.

Clemson Tigers Pose Fierce Competition

The Tigers are entering their first tournament since the 2018-2019 season, and they have had a big season. Ahead of facing USC, Clemson holds a 21-11 record, and the team features seven veteran seniors who have been putting in the work to make it back to the tournament.

One of the biggest players for the Tigers is Mia Moore, who leads Clemson, averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals. Moore earned All-ACC Second Team honors, but has been dealing with a lower-body injury.

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Mia Moore (12) drives to the basket against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Forward Demeara Hinds is also having a big season, leading the team in rebounds, averaging 6.3. Between the Trojans having to travel and Clemson’s rise this year, USC will have to play at a high level to avoid an upset.

Jazzy Davidson’s Availability a Possible Concern

The fastest rising star for USC this season has been guard Jazzy Davidson and her availability will be key for the Trojans in the tournament.

On March 5, the Trojans matched up against the Washington Huskies in the Big Ten Tournament. Just five minutes into the game, Davidson was seen holding her right shoulder, appearing to be in pain. Davidson returned to the game quickly, but anything lingering could be a concern for the team.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Davidson leads the team in several areas, averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.0 blocks.

USC Looking to Snap Losing Streak

USC’s last win came against the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 19, as the Women of Troy have lost their last four games, but the Trojans should enter the tournament with a chip on their shoulder as they look to snap their losing streak.

Between Gottlieb’s experience coaching the tournament and a talented roster, USC has the tools to avoid an upset, but it will take everyone to step up.

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