USC Trojans Battling Kentucky, UCLA for Five-Star Power Forward Recruit
USC basketball remains firmly in the mix for one of the premier prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Christian Collins, a five-star forward from St. John Bosco (CA) and a top-10 national recruit, announced that he has narrowed his list of schools to three: USC, Kentucky, and UCLA.
The 6-foot-8 standout is ranked No. 8 overall in the Rivals Industry Ranking and is widely viewed as one of the best two-way forwards in the country. Known for his athleticism, length, and defensive intensity, Collins has emerged as one of the most coveted recruits in high school basketball—and one that could help define Eric Musselman’s early tenure with the Trojans.
Collins’ Two-Way Dominance and Physical Profile
At St. John Bosco, Collins has been a game-changer on both ends of the floor. During his junior season, he averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, anchoring his team through a competitive CIF-SS Open Division run that included a statement win over Sierra Canyon. His motor, length, and activity in the paint make him a natural fit for the up-tempo, defensive-minded system Musselman has brought to Los Angeles.
Collins’ performance on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team WhyNot only strengthened his national profile. In 11 games, he posted 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 12 total blocks while shooting 43 percent from the field. At Peach Jam, he maintained that same level of energy, averaging 12.0 points and 9.7 rebounds while showcasing his defensive versatility against some of the best competition in the country.
While still refining his offensive consistency—particularly his three-point shot—Collins has been praised for his leadership, vocal presence, and willingness to take on tough assignments. Scouts often describe him as a player who impacts the game without always needing the ball in his hands, a trait that makes him appealing to high-level programs seeking balance between star power and role versatility.
Trojans’ Recruiting Roller-Coaster
For USC, Collins represents a potential cornerstone addition. The Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class already received a major boost with the commitments of the Ratliff twins, Adonis and Darius, giving Musselman and his staff a strong foundation. Adding Collins would elevate the group into top-10 territory nationally and solidify the Trojans’ frontcourt for years to come.
USC’s pitch centers around opportunity and fit. Under Musselman, the Trojans have emphasized defensive intensity, NBA-style spacing, and player development—all areas where Collins’ profile thrives. His combination of rebounding, switchability, and high-IQ defense would pair well with the length and mobility already taking shape in the program’s future roster.
This recruitment also carries added significance. It comes shortly after USC was eliminated from the running for No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes, who named Kentucky, Oregon, and Kansas as his finalists. Landing Collins would not only help soften that blow but also signal that USC remains a destination for elite West Coast talent.
What’s Next for Collins
There is no set commitment date yet for Collins, but with his final three in place, official visits and staff follow-ups will play a crucial role in determining where he lands. Kentucky and UCLA both offer strong track records of player development, but USC’s blend of proximity, opportunity, and Musselman’s recruiting momentum keeps the Trojans very much alive.
For now, all eyes turn to the five-star forward from Bellflower—an elite talent whose next move could reshape the trajectory of USC basketball’s 2026 recruiting class.