Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans' Signature Road Win Against Nebraska
Fresh off a bye week and a 34-24 loss to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, the No. 23 USC Trojans aimed to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Trojans faced a hostile "blackout" crowd at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, overcoming a slow start to earn a 21-17 signature road win over the Cornhuskers. With the win, USC improves to 6-2 on the season and remains in the CFP race.
Biggest Winners In USC's Win Against Nebraska
King Miller
After struggling to run the football in the loss to Notre Dame before the bye week, USC's rushing attack had a major impact in the win over Nebraska. USC running back King Miller led the way from the start with nine carries for 82 yards in the first half.
Miller continued his success on the ground in the second half, recording a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion. Miller has stepped up for USC since Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan suffered injuries in the Trojans' 31-13 win over the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11.
With USC's playoff hopes on the line, Miller came through, and his impact on the Trojans' running game will be the key moving forward in their four remaining games of the season. Miller finished the game with 18 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown.
USC's Defense
Entering the game, the key for USC was to limit turnovers and make crucial plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter. After struggling in the second half against Notre Dame in their last game, USC's defense rose to the occasion in the second half of the win over Nebraska.
USC's defense overcame an impressive performance by Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson, who finished the game with 29 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown. The Trojans' defense held the Cornhuskers to three points in the second half. Playing stout on defense in the second half will be crucial for USC in its one remaining road test against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22.
Biggest Losers In USC's Win Against Nebraska
Matt Rhule
With the loss to USC on Saturday night, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule falls to 2-24 against top 25 teams in his coaching career and 1-8 in November with the Cornhuskers. Saturday night's "blackout" crowd presented a golden opportunity for Rhule and Nebraska to earn a signature win on the road.
Rhule signed a massive contract extension earlier this week, which is set to keep him in Lincoln through the 2032 season. The loss to USC is not what Nebraska fans were hoping for, as Rhule's clock management was costly. In the second half, while up 14-6, Rhule burned two timeouts midway through the third quarter.
The Cornhuskers not having those timeouts allowed the Trojans to run out the clock after failing to convert a fourth down with a little under two minutes remaining in the game.
Nebraska's Second Half Defense
While the Cornhuskers were impressive on defense to start the game against USC, it fell apart in the second half. Nebraska gave up 202 rushing yards in the game and allowed two rushing touchdowns to Miller and quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Maiava had a career on the ground, despite struggling in the passing game, with 11 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. With the loss, Nebraska has been eliminated from playoff contention and will now try to salvage its season by winning out.
Nebraska has two road games remaining against UCLA (Nov. 8) and Penn State (Nov. 15), as well as a home game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 28.
USC, with its playoff dreams still alive, will return home to play the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.