USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Trending For Poor Play Calling vs. Nebraska
The No. 23 USC Trojans are taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a close, low-scoring matchup. The Trojans are looking to avoid losing two games in a row, but the offense is struggling to gain momentum.
The playcalling is the biggest question mark in this game, with USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley under fire across social media for the decisions being made. USC has struggled to gain consistency throwing the ball, but has run the ball well on several drives.
On the Trojans' third offensive drive, which occurred in the second quarter of the game, the Trojans drove downfield at a high level by running the ball. USC running back King Miller had three strong runs in a row, resulting in the Trojans getting into the Red zone.
Miller had a 15-yard run, followed by a 13-yard run, then a 16-yard run. The next two plays that were called were passing plays, both incomplete by quarterback Jayden Maiava. Despite driving down the field at a high level, the Trojans had to settle for a field goal.
USC ran the ball well, gaining offensive momentum on their next possession, but Maiava took a 10-yard sack, pushing the team to a third-and-long. The Trojans again had to settle for a field goal.
Riley Under Fire Across Social Media
While incorporating passes is important to help break up the offense and keep the opposing defense on its toes, the decision-making remains a question. Miller has the hot hand, and taking the ball away from him could have cost the Trojans at least two touchdowns.
With the way the game is going for the Trojans, fans, analysts, and former players have taken to social media to call out Riley for the game plan. The biggest critique is taking the ball out of Miller's hands when he has the momentum.
Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart kept it simple in his response, calling for the Trojans to run the ball.
While USC cannot run the ball on every play, Riley has to find a way to work with the hot hand to win a close matchup on the road.
Trojans Score First Touchdown
The Trojans scored their first touchdown in the third quarter of the game, which did incorporate a big pass from Maiava, who hit wide receiver Tanook Hines for a 29-yard reception.
A significant aspect of the drive was the way Maiava took the ball himself. Maiava rushed the ball for a 16-yard gain for the first down, then took the ball himself for the touchdown.
The Trojans went on to attempt the two-point conversion, with Miller successfully running the ball into the end zone. The Trojans were able to tie up the game ahead of the fourth quarter.
Questionable Play Calling For Both Teams
While Riley is being questioned for not running the ball, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is under fire for his game management. In a close matchup, Rhule used two timeouts in the fourth quarter, which could prove costly for the Cornhuskers later in the game.
Rhule signed a contract extension earlier in the week, and his performance as a coach against a ranked opponent is being watched. Rhule signed a two-year extension, keeping him through the 2032 season, with the program showing its commitment to the head coach.