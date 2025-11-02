All Trojans

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Trending For Poor Play Calling vs. Nebraska

The No. 23 USC Trojans are taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a close game. While the Trojans are running the ball at a high level, USC coach Lincoln Riley is under fire for his playcalling against the Cornhuskers.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 23 USC Trojans are taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a close, low-scoring matchup. The Trojans are looking to avoid losing two games in a row, but the offense is struggling to gain momentum.

The playcalling is the biggest question mark in this game, with USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley under fire across social media for the decisions being made. USC has struggled to gain consistency throwing the ball, but has run the ball well on several drives.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

On the Trojans' third offensive drive, which occurred in the second quarter of the game, the Trojans drove downfield at a high level by running the ball. USC running back King Miller had three strong runs in a row, resulting in the Trojans getting into the Red zone. 

Miller had a 15-yard run, followed by a 13-yard run, then a 16-yard run. The next two plays that were called were passing plays, both incomplete by quarterback Jayden Maiava. Despite driving down the field at a high level, the Trojans had to settle for a field goal.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball while Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) defends in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

USC ran the ball well, gaining offensive momentum on their next possession, but Maiava took a 10-yard sack, pushing the team to a third-and-long. The Trojans again had to settle for a field goal.

Riley Under Fire Across Social Media

While incorporating passes is important to help break up the offense and keep the opposing defense on its toes, the decision-making remains a question. Miller has the hot hand, and taking the ball away from him could have cost the Trojans at least two touchdowns.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

With the way the game is going for the Trojans, fans, analysts, and former players have taken to social media to call out Riley for the game plan. The biggest critique is taking the ball out of Miller's hands when he has the momentum.

Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart kept it simple in his response, calling for the Trojans to run the ball.

While USC cannot run the ball on every play, Riley has to find a way to work with the hot hand to win a close matchup on the road.

Trojans Score First Touchdown

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Trojans scored their first touchdown in the third quarter of the game, which did incorporate a big pass from Maiava, who hit wide receiver Tanook Hines for a 29-yard reception.

A significant aspect of the drive was the way Maiava took the ball himself. Maiava rushed the ball for a 16-yard gain for the first down, then took the ball himself for the touchdown.

The Trojans went on to attempt the two-point conversion, with Miller successfully running the ball into the end zone. The Trojans were able to tie up the game ahead of the fourth quarter.

Questionable Play Calling For Both Teams

While Riley is being questioned for not running the ball, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is under fire for his game management. In a close matchup, Rhule used two timeouts in the fourth quarter, which could prove costly for the Cornhuskers later in the game.

Rhule signed a contract extension earlier in the week, and his performance as a coach against a ranked opponent is being watched. Rhule signed a two-year extension, keeping him through the 2032 season, with the program showing its commitment to the head coach.

Published
