Steph Curry Gives Tribute to USC Star JuJu Watkins

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is currently a “shoe free agent.” After a 12-year relationship with Under Armour, they parted ways in November of 2025. Curry will still own the rights to his “Curry Brand.”
During this time with Curry not having a shoe deal, he has been wearing a bunch of different shoe brands and other players’ signature shoes. Before the Warriors’ last game against the Detroit Pistons, Curry was warming up in USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins’ signature Nike GT Cut PEs.
Steph Curry Wears JuJu Watkins' Signature Shoe
Prior to the Warriors’ Friday night game against the Detroit Pistons, Steph Curry was going through his warmups in JuJu’s signature shoes. Take a look below.
Steph and the Warriors fell to the Pistons by a final score of 131-124. He had 23 points but left the game early with knee soreness. Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn’t seem too worried about the injury in his postgame press conference saying they don’t believe it was “anything major.”
The Warriors next game is on Feb. 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
JuJu Watkins' Injury
JuJu Watkins is coming off a 2024-25 season in which she was named the AP Player of the Year in college basketball, and the Wooden Award winner. She averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3,4 assists.
The Trojans earned a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and had legitimate national titles aspirations. Those hopes were dashed when Watkins suffered her torn ACL in the second round, ending her season. USC rallied to make it to the Elite Eight, but were no match for the eventual national champion UConn Huskies without JuJu.
USC on NCAA Tournament Bubble
JuJu Watkins will be not be playing this season for the Trojans as she recovers from her torn ACL suffered in the 2025 NCAA Tournament last March. It’s been a major blow to USC. The Trojans currently have an overall record of 13-9 and are 5-6 in Big Ten conference play.
According to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme, the Trojans are on the bubble. Creme has USC with one of the “last four byes.” They are a No. 10 seed and slated to play the No. 7 seed Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
USC has been led this season by freshman guard Jazzy Davidson. Davidson has averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. She leads the team in all three of these categories.
Despite having nine losses, USC has benefited from playing in an extremely competitive Big Ten, where there aren’t many “bad losses” to be found. The Big Ten has seven teams ranked in the AP Top 25:
No. 2 UCLA Bruins
No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 9 Michigan Wolverines
No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 13 Michigan State Spartans
No. 16 Maryland Terrapins
No. 25 Washington Huskies
