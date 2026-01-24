Why Jazzy Davison's Is USC's Biggest X-Factor

Following a 31-4 finish last year that featured a run to the Elite 8, this season has not gone as planned for USC women’s basketball. Following their 74-68 road loss to the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans on Thursday night, the Trojans currently post an 11-8 overall record and are 3-5 in the Big Ten, with their NCAA Tournament hopes in serious jeopardy.

While the loss of star guard JuJu Watkins, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, has hurt the Trojans scoring, many expected USC to remain a top contender in the Big Ten entering the 2025-26 season.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) makes a free throw against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Despite their struggles, USC star freshman guard Jazzy Davidson has had a remarkable season for the Trojans, leading the team in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Davidson has also displayed her talent against top competition, which will be crucial down the stretch for USC.

Jazzy Davidson's Dominance vs. Ranked Opponents

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

In Thursday night’s loss to Michigan State, Davidson was second on the team in scoring, collecting 21 points, five blocks, four rebounds, and three assists on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. USC guard Kara Dunn led the Trojans in the game, scoring 23 points, six rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and one assist on 10-of-18 shooting.

Davidson’s performance against Michigan State was just the latest impressive performance against ranked opponents this season. Davidson leads all freshmen in 20-point performances against ranked opponents. Davidson scored 20-plus points in USC’s two ranked wins against the No. 25 Washington Huskies and the previously No. 9 NC State Wolfpack.

With the loss to Michigan State, the path doesn’t get any easier for the Trojans, as they have two upcoming road matchups against ranked opponents: the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Sunday and the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes at the Galen Center on Jan. 29.

How Davidson Can Help Turn USC's Season Around

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots a basket against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The performance of Davidson against Michigan and Iowa will be critical, as the Trojans will likely need to win at least one of those games to feel comfortable about their NCAA Tournament hopes heading into February.

After the matchups against Iowa and Michigan, the Trojans have two games remaining against currently ranked opponents left on their schedule. USC will play the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Feb. 22, and face their arch-rival, the No. 3 UCLA Bruins, on March 1.

While Davidson could likely make the difference in turning the Trojans season around, one thing that she needs to improve on if USC hopes to go on a run late in the season is her three-point shooting. This season, Davidson is shooting 26.8 percent from the three-point range. In the loss to Michigan State, Davidson went 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.

USC's Upcoming Road Matchup vs. Michigan

Michigan Wolverines guard Syla Swords (12) goes up for a basket Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An upset win over the Wolverines on Sunday and Davidson earning another 20-plus point performance against a ranked opponent can help the Trojans get back on track and gain confidence heading back to Los Angeles.

The tip-off from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor between the Wolverines and Trojans is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines enter with a 16-3 overall record and are 7-1 in the Big Ten. Two of their three losses this season have come against No. 1 UConn and No. 5 Vanderbilt, which is why an upset win for USC over Michigan would be massive for the Trojans.

