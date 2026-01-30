USC Women's Basketball Popularity Hits an Unexpected High

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team have not been able to overcome the absence of superstar guard JuJu Watkins this season. Watkins tore her ACL in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and is not going to be suiting up for the 2025-26 season as she focuses on recovery for 2026-27.

Despite their 11-9 record, the Trojans are still one of the biggest TV ratings draws in the country.

USC Third Most Watched Team in Country

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

On3 revealed Nielsen’s 10 most watched teams in women’s college basketball this season. USC is third. Here is the complete top 10:

1. Iowa State Cyclones

2. Iowa Hawkeyes

3. USC Trojans

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys

6. Maryland Terrapins

7. Michigan Wolverines

8. Texas Longhorns

9. South Carolina Gamecocks

10. Baylor Bears

Iowa State may not be ranked, but they do have the nation’s leading scorer in center Audi Crooks. Crooks is averaging 26.3 points a game. The Cyclones have a 16-5 record and are currently a 10-seed in ESPN’s most recent bracketology.

The other team ahead of USC is Iowa. The Hawkeyes were by far the most watched team in women's college basketball whey they had superstar guard Caitlin Clark from 2020-2024. Clark has since been drafted into the WNBA, but the Hawkeyes are still getting a bump from her time there. The Hawkeyes currently are ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

USC being third wouldn’t have been a surprise if Watkins was playing and the Trojans were ranked, but that has not been the case this season. The 11-9 Trojans are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament as of now, but have played in three of the ten highest rated games this season.

USC Missing JuJu Watkins

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans basketball player JuJu Watkins was on hand as she was named the tunnel captain the the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Without Watkins, USC has been led by freshman guard Jazzy Davison. The former five-star recruit leads USC in points (16.0), rebounds (6.4), and assists (4.0) per game.

It’s disappointing that Davidson will not be able to share the backcourt with Watkins this season, but she is getting experience being the No. 1 option for the Trojans which she should benefit from moving forward.

With Watkins likely coming back next season barring her declaring for the 2026 WNBA Draft, USC may have the best backcourt duo in the country with Watkins and Davidson.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots a basket against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Before getting injured last season, as a sophomore, Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. She was named the Naismith College Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year, and won the John Wooden Award. USC earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and was among the favorites to win the whole thing. That ended in the second round when Watkins went down.

Her injury was a crushing blow not only for the Trojans’ national championship hopes last season, but also this season. If Watkins returns to playing the way she did as a freshman and sophomore, USC will be right back in the thick of the national title race in 2026-27.