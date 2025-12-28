How USC Transfer Guard Jordan Marsh Boosts Trojans' Big Ten Chances

The No. 24 USC Trojans are off to their best start since the 2021-22 season, as they currently post a 12-1 record heading into a gauntlet three-game Big Ten road trip that begins on Jan. 2 against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. During the Trojans' strong start, several of USC’s offseason transfer portal additions have made significant contributions to the team’s success. One of those players has been UNC Asheville transfer guard Jordan Marsh.

Marsh has been a key depth piece for a USC backcourt that has experienced two devastating injuries to start the season to Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson. Marsh looks to continue stepping up for the Trojans during their absence and has shown great improvement in his game since transferring to USC this season.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jordan Marsh (7) dribbles the ball against UTSA Roadrunners forward Matheo Coffi (23) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Marsh is one of the most improved three-point shooters in the country this season, as he is shooting 52 percent from three-point range, compared to the 21.5 percent last season with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

Jordan Marsh's Contributions To USC's Backcourt Crucial For Trojans

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs guard Miles Burrows (30) defends USC Trojans guard Jordan Marsh (7) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Marsh is averaging 7.1 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 rebounds for the Trojans this season. His three-point buzzer beater in USC’s 107-106 three-overtime win over Troy on Nov. 20 was an early-season highlight for the Trojans and Marsh.

As the Trojans prepare to enter Big Ten play to start the new year, Marsh’s performance off the bench, especially his three-point shooting, will be crucial. USC's goal is to prove that it can compete and beat some of the top teams in the Big Ten, and Marsh can help contribute to that effort.

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Recruiting Powerhouses for Five-Star Safety



MORE: What Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's State Championship Heroics Mean For USC Recruiting

MORE: What USC's Betting Odds vs. TCU Says About Trojans Amid Opt Outs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Marsh's ability to be consistent from beyond the arc provides a significant benefit to USC's offense in Big Ten games this season, especially against the top teams in the conference, which thrive in high-scoring games. Marsh has scored in double figures three times with USC, including a season-high 17 points, three assists, and two rebounds in the Trojans' only loss of the year against Washington.

Along with Marsh, the other notable reserve players in the Trojans' backcourt, including Jerry Easter and midseason transfer addition Kam Woods from Robert Morris, will also have an impact on the Trojans' success in the Big Ten.

USC's Upcoming Three-Game Big Ten Road Tests

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UC Santa Cruz at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans' three-game road trip to begin the new year will feature matchups against two of the best teams in the Big Ten, No. 2 Michigan and Michigan State. USC also plays the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Jan. 9 to close out its road trip.

A win over Minnesota on the road and competing against Michigan and Michigan State will be an encouraging sign in the direction the Trojans are trending towards in the Big Ten this season. USC currently has a 1-1 record in the Big Ten, which includes an 82-77 win over the Oregon Ducks and an 84-76 home loss to the Washington Huskies.

USC will tip off its three-game road trip on Jan. 2 against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. The tip-off from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, between the Trojans and Wolverines is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on Peacock.

An upset victory over arguably the best team in the country, the Michigan Wolverines on the road, would be a major win in the second season under coach Eric Musselman. We'll see if Marsh can have an impact from three-point range against a Wolverines team that has six games this season, where they've scored over 100 points.

Recommended Articles