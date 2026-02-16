USC Trojans' Big Ten Tournament Outlook Entering Season's Final Stretch

The USC Trojans enter a pivotal week looking to strengthen their chances of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three seasons. Following a 89-82 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Wednesday, the Trojans currently post an 18-7 overall record and are 7-7 in Big Ten play.

Last season, the Trojans barely earned a spot in the Big Ten Tournament before falling to the Purdue Boilermakers in the second round after opening with a 97-89 double overtime win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

This season, under the new Big Ten tournament format, all 18 conference teams will earn a spot. With six games left for the Trojans before the Big Ten tournament, here's a look at where USC stands in the conference.

USC Trojans Currently No. 11 Big Ten Tournament Seed

USC is currently ranked No. 11 in the Big Ten conference heading into their high-stakes home matchup against the No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini. If the regular season ended today, the Trojans would face a rematch against the Scarlet Knights in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. USC beat Rutgers 78-75 at the Galen Center on Jan. 31.

In that win over Rutgers, USC forward Ezra Ausar led the Trojans in scoring with 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. If the Trojans were to win the rematch against the Scarlet Knights, they would advance to face the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten, the Michigan State Spartans.

USC and Michigan State have also faced off this season. The Spartans dominated in the Breslin Center in East Lansing, winning 80-51 over the Trojans. Since that matchup, the Spartans have experienced many ups and downs, including losing three of their last four games as they currently post a 20-5 overall record and are 10-4 in Big Ten play.

How USC Can Improve Its Big Ten Standing?

USC improving its standing in the Big Ten heading into the final stretch of the regular season not only could set them up to make a potential run in the Big Ten tournament, but also benefit their chance of making the big dance in March.

The Trojans are set to face two crucial home games this week at the Galen Center against the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Oregon Ducks. Starting with the Fighting Illini on Wednesday, upsetting one of the top teams in the Big Ten would provide a massive boost to USC’s tournament resume.

The Ducks recently snapped their 10-game losing streak on Saturday with an 83-72 home win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Despite their struggles, the Ducks are a team that the Trojans shouldn’t take for granted. USC beat Oregon 82-77 in their first meeting of the year on Dec. 2 in Eugene, as the Trojans look to complete the regular season sweep on Saturday at the Galen Center.

USC will begin its pivotal week against Illinois on Wednesday. The tip-off from the Galen Center between the Trojans and Fighting Illini is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

