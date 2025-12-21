What USC's Betting Odds vs. TCU Says About Trojans Amid Opt Outs

The No. 16 USC Trojans will play the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 30 for the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Trojans are entering the matchup with a 9-3 record, looking to reach double-digit wins.

Betting Odds

The USC Trojans are 6.5-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -255, and the point total is set at 55.5.

Though the Trojans are favorites, the game could be seen as closer than expected because of the number of USC players opting out.

Key Players Opting Out For USC

There are a couple of key players opting out of the game to prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, as well as tight end Lake McRee, are all opting out of the bowl game. This means the Trojans will be without their top three receivers against TCU.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Kamari Ramsey and linebacker Eric Gentry are also not playing in the bowl game. Though not opting out, defensive end Anthony Lucas is out with an injury, adding to the number of players missing the game.

Jayden Maiava Still Leading The Offense

Despite missing the top three receivers, USC’s offense will still be led by quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava is being presented with a big opportunity, showing he can play at a high level without Lemon and getting the chance to build chemistry with players who could become a dynamic part of the offense next fall.

Heading into the Alamo Bowl, Maiava has passed for 3,431 yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing the regular season with the most passing yards in the Big Ten. He also utilized his legs at a high level, rushing for 150 yards and six touchdowns.

Freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines will be a player to watch for with a big opportunity to step up. He is No. 4 on the team in receiving yards, and this is his chance to make a name for himself and build chemistry with Maiava. Hines has 398 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The running back room should still be just as strong, with running back King Miller leading the team with 873 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

While the Trojans will be without star receivers, with USC coach Lincoln Riley leading the way, the offense can be just as strong.

USC’s Defense Must Step Up Quickly

The Trojans’ defense has been inconsistent, and missing key players could be tough on USC against TCU. The key will be for the Trojans to step up quickly and not allow the Horned Frogs to gain early momentum.

Without key defensive players, there will have to be younger athletes stepping up into a big role. Two players to watch for are safeties Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher. The two stepped in to close out the season, and could be role players again in the Alamo Bowl.

Another player to watch for who could be exciting for Trojans’ fans is true freshman cornerback RJ Sermons, who has not appeared in a game this season. Sermons reclassified from the 2026 to 2025 class and developed throughout the year.

TCU Without Significant Players

The TCU Horned Frogs will also be without key players against the Trojans. Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover will miss the Alamo Bowl, entering his name in the transfer portal. Being without their starting quarterback is significant for USC, and one reason the Trojans are still favored.

The Horned Frogs will likely start quarterback Ken Seals. Seals has appeared in seven games in two seasons, passing for 121 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

TCU’s leading rusher is running back Jeremy Payne, who is set to play in the bowl game. He leads the team with 550 yards and four touchdowns.

One of the biggest players set to still be with the Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl is wide receiver Eric McAlister. He leads the team with 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns. It could be a big game for the senior receiver, and it will be a player for USC to attempt to shut down early.

Defensively, linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr leads TCU with 119 tackles and four sacks. He will be a key player for the USC offense to watch for. Safety Bud Clark is also a playmaker on the defense with four interceptions this year.

While the Trojans are favored, it will take everyone on the team stepping up to win the Alamo Bowl against TCU.

The USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs will kick off on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. PT at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

