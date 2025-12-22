What Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's State Championship Performance Means For USC Recruiting

The USC Trojans are just weeks away from welcoming their large early signing class in January, with some of their star players closing out high school with hardware.

Although four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is one of the three signees not apart of the early enrollee class next month, his recent performance in the UIL Class 6A Division II state championship with DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas proves he'll make an impact when he arrives in the summer.

Feaster's championship showing adds to a deep room of wide receivers in Los Angeles, and will add to an elite pass game.

Feaster's Championship Performance Turns Heads

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Feaster was one of the Trojans highest rated offensive players in the class, coming in as the No. 10 wide receiver, No. 10 prospect in the state of Texas and the No. 69 ranked player in the 2026 class.

After a monstrous 150+ game for Feaster to clinch the title, it's evident his skillset will be one that should translate well into coach Lincoln Riley's offense. Feaster finished the day with 10 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and 142 of those yards came from yards after catch. Not only was Feaster making strides on offense, he also made an impact on defense in the secondary, taking snaps on both sides of the ball throughout DeSoto's playoff run.

MORE: USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet Faces a Transfer Question

MORE: USC Faces Uncertainty As Penn State Turns Up Heat On Coach D’Anton Lynn

MORE: USC Trojans Receive Brutal Injury Update Involving Star Transfer Guard

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

What's most notable about Feaster's numbers was his explosiveness. In both of his touchdowns, he recorded both a 45-yard and 65-yard receptions in the first two quarters, making him a threat in deep-ball situations.

Feaster's playing style, as well as experience on both sides of the ball, makes him a strong candidate to earn playing time as a true freshman. Especially with his yards after catch ability like wide receiver Makai Lemon had, and a deep-ball talent that will pair perfectly with quarterback Jayden Maiava, Feaster comes in a strong receiver in Riley's 2026 class.

How Feaster Will Adjust With USC Offense

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

One of the bigger wins from the Trojans recent re-signings was the return of Maiava, although it could mean the exit of quarterback Husan Longstreet. Having Maiava return means everything to the development of USC's offense.

Maiava's connection with Lane and Lemon elevated the pass game immensely. Now, with the rebuilding of the offense, Maiava's receivers connections will stem from position battles starting in spring camp.

The youth within the wide receiver room will be a big factor next year. While Lane and Lemon were both juniors, wide receiver Tanook Hines will just be a true sophomore entering the 2026 season. But what does next year look like without Lane and Lemon? It means Hines could most likely end up as starting wide receiver, and the second and third could come from the signing class, or a veteran receiver from the transfer portal.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Feaster will enter the competition relatively late, but that won’t take away from his opportunity to earn a starting role. In a class that includes signees Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Luc Weaver, the position battles should be tight, which is a reflection of how deep and loaded USC’s wide receiver room could be come August.

Recommended Articles