USC's Alijah Arenas' Surprising Projection in Early NBA Mock Draft

USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas decided to return for the 2026-27 season following a freshman year filled with highs and lows. The son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is already receiving buzz for the 2027 NBA Draft, as he has the potential to have an impressive professional career like his father.

While the 2026 NBA Draft just wrapped up, it's never too early to look ahead to 2027, and Alijah Arenas could be considered one of the top prospects after what Trojan fans hope is a season in which USC makes the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four seasons.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports’ early 2027 NBA Mock Draft, Arenas is projected to go No. 7 overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder, giving the franchise yet another talented young star.

Notable college basketball stars that will highlight the 2026-27 season, projected to go before him, include Kansas forward Tyran Stokes, Alabama guard Amari Allen, Arizona guard Caleb Holt, UConn guard Braylon Mullins, and Florida forward Thomas Haugh.

Alijah Arenas' Freshman Season

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Arenas began his Trojan career overcoming adversity. A brutal car accident and a torn meniscus early in 2025 raised questions about whether Arenas was going to be able to play in his freshman season for the Trojans.

Despite the doubts, Arenas made his Trojan debut in mid-January, and it didn’t take long for him to show his potential as a former five-star recruit. In the 14 games that he played for the Trojans last season, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Arenas scored 20-plus points in four of those games, which included a season-high 29 points in the Trojans 81-75 home win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Feb. 3.

As the Trojans approach the 2026-27 season, the one aspect of his game that Areans looks to improve upon is his shooting percentage. Last season, in the 14 games he played, Arenas shot 34.1 percent from the field. With the freshman growing pains behind him, look for Arenas' shooting percentage and overall shot creation to improve in his sophomore year.

Backcourt Duo With Rodney Rice

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Among the several reasons why some are high on the Trojans potential entering the third season of coach Eric Musselman’s tenure is the return of another talented guard, Rodney Rice. Like Arenas, Rice was missing from action during his first season with the Trojans.

The former Maryland Terrapins guard played in only six games last season before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury. In those games, Rice averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Rice and Arenas have never shared the floor during their time at USC, and with both back at full strength, the two look to become the most dominant backcourts in the Big Ten next season.

Having a quality backcourt is one of the keys to having success in college basketball, and during the 2026-27 season, Rice and Arenas look to be the deciding factor in the Trojans not only making the tournament but putting together a deep run in March.

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