USC Transfer Portal Additions Already Making Impact In Trojans' Exhibition Win
The USC Trojans men's basketball team beat the Grand Canyon Lopes 67-61 on the road in their final exhibition game before the start of the 2025-26 regular season. The Trojans defeated Loyola Marymount 60-51 in their first exhibition game at the Galen Center on Oct. 18.
Several USC Transfers With Impactful Performances Against the Lopes
Youngstown State transfer center Gabe Dynes had another impressive performance for the Trojans in the win, recording 13 points and seven rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting against the Lopes.
Dynes is one of several transfers on USC's roster this season that is looking to make an impact as the Trojans have an improved roster under second-year coach Eric Musselman.
After finishing his first season as coach with a 17-18 overall record, which included going 7-13 in the Big Ten, Musselman brought in the No. 7-ranked transfer portal class this offseason.
Several of those transfers, including Dynes, had an impact in Saturday night's exhibition win over the Lopes. One of those transfers that had an impact, that USC is high on entering the season, is former Auburn forward Chad Baker-Mazara. While Baker-Mazara struggled from the field on 5-of-21 shooting, he scored 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
Last season with Auburn, Baker-Mazara was a key contributor on the Tigers' Final Four team, averaging 12.3 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.
Utah transfer forward Ezra Ausar also scored in double figures for USC with 10 points, four rebounds, and one assist. Frehman guard Jerry Easter II added 10 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists for the Trojans. Easter II is another newcomer for USC that the Trojans are very high on entering this season.
Transfer Additions Aim to Lead USC Back to the NCAA Tournament
USC enters this season looking to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. The addition of the transfers that Musselman brought in during the offseason and their consistency will be key to securing a tournament bid.
Defense was a huge issue for USC last season, and the addition of other transfers, including former Virginia forward Jacob Cofie and Robert Morris' Amarion Dickerson, will help solve those struggles. Dickerson was the 2024-25 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year in his one season with Robert Morris, and Cofie has the potential to be an underrated defender in the Big Ten for USC this season.
What's Next For USC?
With the exhibition all wrapped up for USC, the Trojans are set to tip off the 2025-26 regular season on Nov. 3 against the Cal Poly Mustangs at the Galen Center.
Following the game against the Mustangs, USC will have a second home game against the Manhattan Jaspers on Nov. 9, before facing off against the Illinois State Redbirds in Inglewood, California, as part of the Hall of Fame Series on Nov. 14.