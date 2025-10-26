Grading USC Trojans’ Freshmen Contributors Though First Seven Games
The USC Trojans’ coaching staff have shown that they are unafraid of playing freshmen in key roles this season. From wide receiver to the defensive line, USC has had to rely on some of their young guys to get a job done.
With the Trojans wrapping up their bye week, it's time to grade how their freshman contributors have played through the first seven games of the season.
Tanook Hines - B+
The lone true freshman on the list, Tanook Hines has taken advantage of every opportunity thrown his way to begin the year and that’s why he’s one of our highest-graded freshmen contributor.
Hines signed to USC as a four-star recruit and joined a growing wide receiver room that featured a pair of incoming transfers and two other incoming freshmen.
Despite being one of the youngest guys in the room, Hines was able to work his way to becoming a week 1 starter for the Trojans. Since then, he’s played a valuable role as the No. 3 wide receiver for the Trojans, because of the attention opposing defenses give to Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.
Hines is fourth on the team with 15 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. He could have an exponentially bigger role within the offense in the coming seasons with the impending departures of Lemon and Lane.
Marcelles Williams - B
USC's secondary has faced a ton of issues early in the season with poor play and injuries plaguing the unit. Cornerback Marcelles Williams has stepped into a starting role after beginning the season as the second-string cornerback behind DJ Harvey.
Williams was the highest-rated defensive back to sign with the Trojans in the 2024 recruiting cycle. After playing in only one game during his true freshman season last year, Williams took a huge leap with his development over this past offseason to earn a role in his second year in the program.
This season, Williams has made 23 tackles, which is most among cornerbacks on the team. He's emerged as young piece that USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn could shape the secondary around.
King Miller - A
Pound for pound, Miller has had the most impactful impact from all USC freshmen. A walk-on redshirt freshman running back, Miller stepped up big time in the Trojans' 31-13 win over Michigan where he rushed for a team-high158 yards and a touchdown.
He started in the 34-24 loss to Notre Dame and ran for 70 yards on 18 carries. On the season he's rushed for 380 yards and three touchdowns.
With starting running back Waymond Jordan expected to miss a few more weeks after undergoing ankle surgery and backup Eli Sanders out for the season, Miller is in line to earn another start as the Trojans take on Nebraska coming off their bye week.