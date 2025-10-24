Predicting USC Trojans' Five Remaining Games Of 2025 Season
The USC Trojans enter their second bye week of the season with a 5-2 record on the season. The Trojans' latest loss came at the hands of their fierce rival, the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who defeated them 34-24 in South Bend.
Coming out of the second bye week, USC will have five remaining games on its schedule. The Trojans will face two road tests against Nebraska (Nov. 1) and No. 6 Oregon (Nov. 22). USC's three final home games feature matchups against Northwestern (Nov. 7), Iowa (Nov. 15), and UCLA (Nov. 29).
With five games remaining on the schedule, USC will have to win out if it hopes to sneak into the College Football Playoff, potentially. Here's a game prediction for the Trojans' last five matchups.
at. Nebraska (Nov. 1) - Win
After losing to Notre Dame on the road in South Bend, USC will face another hostile road environment at night in Lincoln against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game is set to be a "Blackout" game for Nebraska as they will debut new black alternative uniforms.
The game against the Cornhuskers will be another test for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans to earn a signature win on the road against a quality team. The Cornhuskers could find themselves ranked inside the top 25 for their matchup against USC if they beat Northwestern on Saturday.
A key factor in the game will be the quarterback matchup between Nebraska's Dylan Raiola and USC's Jayden Maiava. With much on the line for USC and a bye week to prepare, the Trojans go on the road and earn a signature win over Nebraska.
vs. Northwestern (Nov. 7)- Win
USC will play the Northwestern Wildcats for a Friday night game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in November. The Wildcats have been an underrated team in the Big Ten this season under third-year coach David Braun. Northwestern has a 5-2 record this season and will play a road game against Nebraska before playing the Trojans on Nov. 7.
USC should be a double-digit favorite against Northwestern and win comfortably, but expect the Wildcats to put up their best fight on the road against the Trojans.
vs. Iowa (Nov. 15)- Win
The Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Oregon Ducks before playing USC at the Coliseum on Nov. 15. The Trojans' matchup against the Hawkeyes is expected to be their toughest test in their remaining home games this season.
Iowa's defense will challenge USC's explosive offense in this matchup, and it'll be interesting to see how the Trojans respond to playing a good defense. USC's offense will make enough game-changing plays against the Hawkeyes as the Trojans will improve to 8-2 heading into a crucial matchup against Oregon in Eugene.
at. Oregon (Nov. 22)- Loss
USC's Nov. 22 matchup against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks could be a playoff elimination game for the Trojans. USC has lost three straight games against the Ducks dating back to 2019. Their last meeting came in 2023, when Oregon quarterback Bo Nix outdueled USC's Caleb Williams, leading the Ducks to a 36-27 win in Eugene.
USC will have to play arguably its best game of the season to knock off the Ducks in Eugene. The game presents the perfect opportunity for Maiava to have a breakout performance against Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. The biggest key entering this game will be USC's defense, and if they can force stops against Oregon's offense.
USC will play Oregon tough, but in the end, the Ducks get the best of the Trojans in Eugene, pulling away late in the second half.
vs. UCLA (Nov. 29)- Win
USC will look to extend its winning streak to two games over its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins. USC defeated UCLA 19-13 in 2024, and this year's matchup at the Coliseum could be another close game. After starting the season with a 0-4 record, UCLA has rallied off three straight wins under interim coach Tim Skipper.
USC's key will be stopping UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who can cause some problems for the Trojans' secondary. UCLA will put up a tough fight, but the difference will be USC's benefiting from the home environment at the Coliseum.