Predicting USC Trojans' Five Remaining Games Of 2025 Season

The USC Trojans enter their second bye week of the season with a 5-2 record. With College Football Playoff hopes still in their grasp, can USC win the five remaining games on its schedule coming out of the bye week?

Caden Handwork

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans enter their second bye week of the season with a 5-2 record on the season. The Trojans' latest loss came at the hands of their fierce rival, the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who defeated them 34-24 in South Bend.

Coming out of the second bye week, USC will have five remaining games on its schedule. The Trojans will face two road tests against Nebraska (Nov. 1) and No. 6 Oregon (Nov. 22). USC's three final home games feature matchups against Northwestern (Nov. 7), Iowa (Nov. 15), and UCLA (Nov. 29).

With five games remaining on the schedule, USC will have to win out if it hopes to sneak into the College Football Playoff, potentially. Here's a game prediction for the Trojans' last five matchups.

at. Nebraska (Nov. 1) - Win

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

After losing to Notre Dame on the road in South Bend, USC will face another hostile road environment at night in Lincoln against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game is set to be a "Blackout" game for Nebraska as they will debut new black alternative uniforms.

The game against the Cornhuskers will be another test for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans to earn a signature win on the road against a quality team. The Cornhuskers could find themselves ranked inside the top 25 for their matchup against USC if they beat Northwestern on Saturday.

A key factor in the game will be the quarterback matchup between Nebraska's Dylan Raiola and USC's Jayden Maiava. With much on the line for USC and a bye week to prepare, the Trojans go on the road and earn a signature win over Nebraska.

vs. Northwestern (Nov. 7)- Win

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze (10) and offensive lineman Martes Lewis (75) celebrate with running back Caleb Komolafe (5) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

USC will play the Northwestern Wildcats for a Friday night game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in November. The Wildcats have been an underrated team in the Big Ten this season under third-year coach David Braun. Northwestern has a 5-2 record this season and will play a road game against Nebraska before playing the Trojans on Nov. 7.

USC should be a double-digit favorite against Northwestern and win comfortably, but expect the Wildcats to put up their best fight on the road against the Trojans.

vs. Iowa (Nov. 15)- Win

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Kenneth Merrieweather (44) and Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Brian Allen (90) celebrate with their teammates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 25-24 Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Oregon Ducks before playing USC at the Coliseum on Nov. 15. The Trojans' matchup against the Hawkeyes is expected to be their toughest test in their remaining home games this season.

Iowa's defense will challenge USC's explosive offense in this matchup, and it'll be interesting to see how the Trojans respond to playing a good defense. USC's offense will make enough game-changing plays against the Hawkeyes as the Trojans will improve to 8-2 heading into a crucial matchup against Oregon in Eugene.

at. Oregon (Nov. 22)- Loss

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) celebrates his interception during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

USC's Nov. 22 matchup against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks could be a playoff elimination game for the Trojans. USC has lost three straight games against the Ducks dating back to 2019. Their last meeting came in 2023, when Oregon quarterback Bo Nix outdueled USC's Caleb Williams, leading the Ducks to a 36-27 win in Eugene.

USC will have to play arguably its best game of the season to knock off the Ducks in Eugene. The game presents the perfect opportunity for Maiava to have a breakout performance against Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. The biggest key entering this game will be USC's defense, and if they can force stops against Oregon's offense.

USC will play Oregon tough, but in the end, the Ducks get the best of the Trojans in Eugene, pulling away late in the second half.

vs. UCLA (Nov. 29)- Win

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

USC will look to extend its winning streak to two games over its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins. USC defeated UCLA 19-13 in 2024, and this year's matchup at the Coliseum could be another close game. After starting the season with a 0-4 record, UCLA has rallied off three straight wins under interim coach Tim Skipper.

USC's key will be stopping UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who can cause some problems for the Trojans' secondary. UCLA will put up a tough fight, but the difference will be USC's benefiting from the home environment at the Coliseum.

