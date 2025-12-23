Why USC's Return To AP Top 25 Rankings Can Boost Trojans Confidence

Following their dominating 102-63 home win over the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs on Sunday at the Galen Center, the USC Trojans have made a return to the AP Top 25 Poll heading into Big Ten conference play. USC checks into the week 8 AP Top 25 rankings at No. 24.

Their entrance back in the rankings comes three weeks after USC was previously ranked at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll until their crushing 84-76 home loss to the Washington Huskies on Dec. 6 knocked them out.

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UC Santa Cruz at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Since that loss to the Huskies, USC has won four straight non-conference games against San Diego, Washington State, UTSA, and UC Santa Cruz. USC exits non-conference play with a 12-1 record, which is its best start since the 2021-22 season.

Following yesterday’s win over UC Santa Cruz, USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman addressed the importance of the Trojans being ranked to help boost their confidence heading into the heat of Big Ten play.

Musselman On How Being Ranked Can Boost USC's Confidence:

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman holds up Fight On sign after victory against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“When we got ranked and won one game at Oregon, and then we lost a game to Washington, I think a lot of us were disappointed. I think for this team, to be ranked is important, it's a way to reward the guys and build their confidence,” Musselman said. “We have to have really good practices when we come back because this road trip is tough coming up.”

USC’s road trip after the Christmas break to begin the new year will include games against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines, No. 9 Michigan State Spartans, and Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Trojans will face two of the top teams in the Big Ten to start their road trip, Michigan and Michigan State.

Minnesota will be the final game of the Trojans’ road trip on Jan. 9. With the Trojans looking to continue to make a case as one of the underrated teams in the Big Ten this season, the upcoming road trip will be a major test for them to fulfill those goals.

Biggest Keys Entering USC's Road Trip

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) in the first half against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As the Trojans prepare for their road trip, one of the biggest keys will be the performance of their top-scoring leaders, including Chad Baker-Mazara and Ezra Ausar. In the win against UC Santa Cruz on Sunday, the Trojans played a three-big lineup with Gabe Dynes, Jacob Cofie, and Ezra Ausar. Dynes led the Trojans in scoring with 16 points, five rebounds, four blocks, and two assists on 8-of-10 shooting from the field.

The performance of USC’s bigs against Michigan will be a key factor if the Trojans hope to pull off the major road Big Ten upset over the undefeated Wolverines. Michigan has several talented bigs on its team, led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who will be a challenge for USC to defend against.

USC will begin its road trip on Jan. 2 against Michigan. The tip-off between the Trojans and Wolverines is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT on Peacock from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

