USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Two Big Losses Tumble Class To Bottom Of Big Ten Rankings
The USC Trojans were expecting a high-caliber transfer portal forward from the Georgetown Hoyas, but will instead receive an exclamation mark on a disappointing week in the basketball portal. Transfer forward Drew Fielder committed to play for USC coach Eric Musselman on Monday, before de-committing and signing with Boise State only a few days later.
USC's 2025 transfer portal class now ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten Conference, with Illinois at the very bottom. USC has had four players enter the portal and three transfer in.
Last year, the Trojans finished with a 17-18 record before capping off a tumultuous season with a quarterfinal loss in the College Basketball Crown tournament. The goal was clear this offseason: fix the obvious flaws and snag someone with size and length. That's where Fielder was supposed to come in.
While Fielder was forced to play most of his minutes at center for the Hoyas, he would have been a natural fit at the forward spot for the Trojans. His 6-foot-9 frame would have definitely helped control the boards on both sides of the court.
Over the past two seasons at Georgetown, Fielder appeared in 63 games. During his time with the Hoyas, he averaged 6.1 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting from the field, along with 4.2 rebounds. His performance improved in his sophomore year, where he averaged 7.1 points (46.3 percent FG) and 5.4 rebounds per game as their starting center.
Fielder was ranked as a four-star prospect and was the No. 140 player overall in this transfer cycle. He was also positioned at No. 16 for his specific position.
In addition to the fact that USC lost freshman guard Jalen Shelley to the portal and a high school commit yesterday, the team has seen better recruiting days.
And that's not even the worst of it.
USC's second-leading scorer, Wesley Yates III, entered the NCAA transfer portal this past weekend, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the Trojans' roster for the upcoming season. During his time in Los Angeles, Yates had an impressive run, averaging 14.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He also shot an efficient 47.8 percent from the field and an outstanding 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.
His scoring ability and perimeter shooting made him a key contributor for USC, and his departure will leave a significant hole in the team’s offensive plans.
So, where do the Trojans go from here?
One potential target for USC is Robert Morris' Alvaro Folgueiras, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward who has shown impressive versatility so far, and it happens he's entered the transfer portal.
Folgueiras had a standout sophomore season, averaging 13.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, earning Horizon League Player of the Year honors. Known for his ability to stretch the floor with his 41.5 percent shooting from three, Folgueiras could be an excellent fit for USC’s needs.
With his two years of eligibility remaining and his international experience, he could bring scoring and playmaking to the Trojans’ frontcourt and halt the recruitment failures.