USC Trojans Land 3 Transfer Portal Commitments: Keonte Jones, Amarion Dickerson, Jacob Cofie
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is being aggressive in the transfer portal. USC coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans landed three commitments on April 5.
Robert Morris forward Amarion Dickerson and Cal State Northridge forward Keonte Jones are the two most recent additions. Virginia forward Jacob Cofie committed earlier in the day.
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team ended the season 17-18, going 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. One of Musselman’s biggest criticisms from the team was how they played defensively, but through the portal, the team has taken a major step in solving that issue while recruiting playmakers.
Dickerson is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the Horizon League, but will be a big help offensively. He spent one season with Robert Morris, finishing the season averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Dickerson finished the season with a 53.1 field goal percentage.
Dickerson spoke to Cleveland’s News 5’s Camryn Justice about his next steps with basketball.
“That’s what’s next for me. We gonna go out there in Southern California… show [what] the Cleveland kid is made of. Go out there, stay blessed, stay prayed up, and go out there and play basketball at my highest level,” Dickerson said.
USC also received a commitment from Jones, a small forward from Cal State Northridge. Jones spent two seasons there, starting in 64 games. Jones will get to stay in California, but moving to the Big Ten to play at the next level.
MORE: USC Trojans New Leaders For 5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington? Big Priority For No. 1 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans Guard Avery Howell To Transfer: Third Trojan To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Zachariah Branch Reveals Why He Transferred to Georgia Bulldogs From USC Trojans
In the 2024-2025 season, Jones averaged 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.8 steals. Jones is a solid player both offensively and defensively, which will be a big addition to the Trojans. Jones was named first-team All-Big West before entering the portal. USC faced Cal State Northridge this past season, where Jones scored 17 points.
Cofie was the first Trojan to commit to USC on April 5. Cofie spent his freshman season with Virginia and earned solid minutes. He played in 32 games, starting in 16, averaging 20.7 minutes per game.
As a recruit, Cofie was the No. 14 power forward and the No. 1 player from Washington, per On3. This season, Cofie averaged 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.1 steals. The Virginia transfer is a solid young addition to Mussellman’s squad.
It was an important day for the Trojans in the transfer portal. Bringing in the three players was crucial, as only five players are currently set to return to USC. Guard Wesley Yates III entered the transfer portal, which was a tough and unexpected loss for the Trojans.
USC also has six players who have used up their eligibility, including forwards Chibuzo Agbo, Matt Knowling, and Josh Cohen. Forward Saint Thomas is out of eligibility, but per On3, he is attempting to get a waiver to play one more season.
Musselman is heading into his second season, and the aggression in the transfer portal is crucial. USC will likely continue to make a push in the portal while it is still open.