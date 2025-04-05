USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Reacts To Being Named Player Of The Year
USC Trojans women’s basketball star guard JuJu Watkins was named the AP Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year. Watkins' season ended in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, tearing her ACL in the first quarter.
The AP National Player of the Year award began in 1995 and is filled with legendary winners. Watkins is the first USC Trojan to win the award. Watkins received 29 of 31 first-place votes.
While Watkins is in the early stages of recovering from her ACL tear, the USC star took to social media to react to being the player of the year. Watkins was simple in her approach, reposting the announcement to her Instagram story, posting the peace sign, doubling as the Trojan's "V for Victory."
Watkins has only completed her sophomore season, and the best is yet to come. She will likely be a name to watch for the award when she is back on the court. Since the creation of the award in 1995, several players have earned it more than once.
Many players have earned the award twice: Tennessee forward Chamique Holdsclaw won in 1998 and 1999, LSU guard Seimone Augustus won in 2005 and 2006, UConn forward Maya Moore won in 2009 and 2011, Baylor center Brittney Griner won in 2012 and 2013, and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark won in 2023 and 2024.
Only one player won the AP Player of the Year award three times, which was UConn forward Breanna Stewart. Stewart won the award three years in a row from 2014 to 2016. Watkins will have a severe injury to overcome, but with only being a sophomore, the USC star will be a player to watch to win it again.
USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb believes that Watkins will come back just as strong, and when she does, it will be legendary.
“When I just take a little time and, like I said, I’ll still be so just like crushed for JuJu and in the game because that just wasn’t supposed to happen like that, you know, but I also think I have no doubt that her comeback’s going to be legendary,” Gottlieb said after USC’s Elite 8 loss against UConn.
In her sophomore season, Watkins led the team, averaging 23.9 points and 3.4 assists. Watkins is a strong player both offensively and defensively. The USC star also averaged 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks.
With how late in the season Watkins’ injury occurred, her timetable for next season is unknown. Gottlieb spoke about the uncertainty with ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.
“We don’t know what JuJu will do. Will she take the whole year and redshirt? Will she try to come back at some point?” Gottlieb said. “Those aren’t conversations for right now, but I do think we will dive into how do we stay an elite team regardless of the circumstances.”
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team had a strong season, ending with a 31-4 record, 17-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans’ season ended in heartbreak with a loss against the UConn Huskies in the Elite 8.