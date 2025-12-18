How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Cal Poly: Prediction, TV Channel

The No. 19 USC Trojans return to the Galen Center on Thursday night looking for a reset. After a humbling loss to the No. 1 UConn Huskies, USC closes out its 2025 home slate with a favorable non-conference matchup against Cal Poly, one that offers both a confidence boost and a valuable tune-up before a demanding road stretch to kick off Big Ten conference play.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) makes a free throw against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

How to Watch

When: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Los Angeles, California | Galen Center

TV: B1G+

Radio: USC Radio Network

Getting Back on Track After UConn Loss

Saturday’s 79–51 loss to top-ranked UConn was USC’s first home defeat of the season and a reminder of how thin the margin is against elite competition. The Trojans struggled offensively, scoring just 17 first-half points, but the effort wasn’t without positives.

Sophomore Kennedy Smith delivered her most complete performance of the season with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Freshman Jazzy Davidson added 10 points, four rebounds, and four blocks, continuing to show her two-way impact. Londynn Jones chipped in 14 points, largely at the free-throw line.

Against Cal Poly, the focus shifts to execution and rhythm. USC is shooting 41.3 percent from the field this season and coming off a 4-for-19 night from three against UConn. A cleaner offensive performance, especially from deep, would go a long way toward restoring confidence before Big Ten play intensifies.

This is also the Trojans’ final nonconference home game and their last appearance at Galen Center for 19 days. The priority is simple: handle business, rebuild momentum, and leave no lingering effects from the UConn loss.

Last Chance for the Trojans to Experiment

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

From a rotation standpoint, this game matters more than the final score. USC enters a brutal upcoming stretch that includes a road game against Cal, followed by ranked matchups at Nebraska and UCLA before returning home to face Oregon. That makes Thursday night a rare window to experiment.

Cal Poly’s roster lacks size, with only two players listed at 6-foot-1 or taller. USC, meanwhile, has seven players at that height or above, even without injured star JuJu Watkins. Expect Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb to lean into that advantage, giving USC’s forwards extended touches and opportunities to build confidence in live-game situations.

There’s also room to test guard combinations and shooting lineups. If there are lingering questions about spacing, minutes, or roles, this is the final low-risk environment to answer them.

Vanessa McManus Is Cal Poly's Offensive Lifeline

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs head coach Shanele Stires during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For Cal Poly, everything runs through Vanessa McManus. The senior guard is averaging 20.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while accounting for a massive share of the Mustangs’ offense. When she’s productive, Cal Poly can compete. When she’s not, the margin for error disappears.

That was evident earlier this week when McManus did not play against UCLA, resulting in a 115-28 loss at Pauley Pavilion. Without her, Cal Poly struggled to generate any consistent offense despite solid efforts from freshman forward Charish Thompson and the freshman backcourt.

USC’s defensive numbers, holding opponents to 35.4 percent shooting, set up a difficult challenge for McManus. If the Trojans can contain her early, this game could tilt quickly.

USC vs. Cal Poly Prediction

The USC Trojans will beat the Cal Poly Mustangs at home, 82-48.