How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Cal Poly: Prediction, TV Channel
The No. 19 USC Trojans return to the Galen Center on Thursday night looking for a reset. After a humbling loss to the No. 1 UConn Huskies, USC closes out its 2025 home slate with a favorable non-conference matchup against Cal Poly, one that offers both a confidence boost and a valuable tune-up before a demanding road stretch to kick off Big Ten conference play.
How to Watch
When: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m. PT
Where: Los Angeles, California | Galen Center
TV: B1G+
Radio: USC Radio Network
Getting Back on Track After UConn Loss
Saturday’s 79–51 loss to top-ranked UConn was USC’s first home defeat of the season and a reminder of how thin the margin is against elite competition. The Trojans struggled offensively, scoring just 17 first-half points, but the effort wasn’t without positives.
Sophomore Kennedy Smith delivered her most complete performance of the season with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Freshman Jazzy Davidson added 10 points, four rebounds, and four blocks, continuing to show her two-way impact. Londynn Jones chipped in 14 points, largely at the free-throw line.
Against Cal Poly, the focus shifts to execution and rhythm. USC is shooting 41.3 percent from the field this season and coming off a 4-for-19 night from three against UConn. A cleaner offensive performance, especially from deep, would go a long way toward restoring confidence before Big Ten play intensifies.
This is also the Trojans’ final nonconference home game and their last appearance at Galen Center for 19 days. The priority is simple: handle business, rebuild momentum, and leave no lingering effects from the UConn loss.
Last Chance for the Trojans to Experiment
From a rotation standpoint, this game matters more than the final score. USC enters a brutal upcoming stretch that includes a road game against Cal, followed by ranked matchups at Nebraska and UCLA before returning home to face Oregon. That makes Thursday night a rare window to experiment.
Cal Poly’s roster lacks size, with only two players listed at 6-foot-1 or taller. USC, meanwhile, has seven players at that height or above, even without injured star JuJu Watkins. Expect Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb to lean into that advantage, giving USC’s forwards extended touches and opportunities to build confidence in live-game situations.
There’s also room to test guard combinations and shooting lineups. If there are lingering questions about spacing, minutes, or roles, this is the final low-risk environment to answer them.
Vanessa McManus Is Cal Poly's Offensive Lifeline
For Cal Poly, everything runs through Vanessa McManus. The senior guard is averaging 20.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while accounting for a massive share of the Mustangs’ offense. When she’s productive, Cal Poly can compete. When she’s not, the margin for error disappears.
That was evident earlier this week when McManus did not play against UCLA, resulting in a 115-28 loss at Pauley Pavilion. Without her, Cal Poly struggled to generate any consistent offense despite solid efforts from freshman forward Charish Thompson and the freshman backcourt.
USC’s defensive numbers, holding opponents to 35.4 percent shooting, set up a difficult challenge for McManus. If the Trojans can contain her early, this game could tilt quickly.
USC vs. Cal Poly Prediction
The USC Trojans will beat the Cal Poly Mustangs at home, 82-48.
