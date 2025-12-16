Lincoln Riley Reveals Stunning Injury News About Freshman Jahkeem Stewart

The USC Trojans finished the regular season with a record of 9-3 and will finish up 2025 in the Valero Alamo Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs. After practice on Monday, USC coach Lincoln Riley gave roster updates for the game including some shocking news about freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.

Jahkeem Stewart Played 2025 With Stress Fracture

Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters after practice, where he announced which players would be out for the Alamo Bowl. Riley said that Stewart had been playing with an injury all season that required surgery.

“Jahkeem had surgery the day after the UCLA game. Played the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot,” Riley said. “Showed incredible toughness. Pretty remarkable. Was able to hold off the surgery the entire year…Hampered the ability to practice and prepare him a lot which makes the contribution he made to this team this year even more impressive.”

Stewart had a productive freshman season, racking up 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. The Louisiana native chose USC over the LSU Tigers at 2024 National Signing Day and showed flashes of why he was so highly recruited this year.

The stress fracture in his foot could be a concern moving forward. Stewart is listed a 6’5, 290 pounds and a foot injury on such a big player is something to keep an eye out for moving forward. It’s clear the talent with Stewart is there. Now USC and Stewart have to hope this type of injury doesn’t flare up again.

Lincoln Riley Lists the Trojans Out For Alamo Bowl

Riley named Trojan players that would not be playing in the game:

WR Makai Lemon

WR Ja’Kobi Lane

DB Kamari Ramsey

DB Bishop Fitzgerald

TE Lake McRee

LB Eric Gentry

OL Killian O’ Connor

DL Jahkeem Stewart

OL Elijah Paige

DL Anthony Lucas

Earlier in the day, the news came out that Lane and Ramsey would both be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

USC Taking On TCU in Alamo Bowl

The Trojans 2025 season will officially come to a close in the Alamo Bowl against TCU. The Horned Frogs have a record of 8-4. Kickoff for this Big Ten vs. Big 12 matchup is on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Trojans are currently a 4.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is at 57.5 points.

In their long history, USC has never played in an Alamo Bowl. That will change on Dec. 30. The Trojans have won each of their last two bowl games that they have played in; the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals in 2023 and the Las Vegas Bowl against the Texas A&M Aggies.