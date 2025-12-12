How to Watch USC Trojans vs. UConn Huskies in Top-25 Showdown

No. 16 USC welcomes No. 1 UConn to the Galen Center for one of the most anticipated games of the 2025–26 season. The Trojans enter with momentum after a grinding win over Washington, while the Huskies arrive unbeaten, explosive and guided by the nation’s strongest ball-movement attack. The matchup also serves as USC’s first opportunity to avenge last year’s Elite Eight loss.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, Dec. 13, at 3:30 p.m. PT



Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.



TV Broadcast: Fox



Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM / USC Gameday App

Jazzy Davidson Rising as Trojans Find Their Rhythm

USC enters the weekend after a 59-50 win over Washington that highlighted the team’s improved balance, toughness and chemistry. The Trojans controlled the glass with 50 rebounds and gained key advantages in bench scoring, fast-break points and interior production.

Freshman star Jazzy Davidson powered the victory with 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Her poise continues to elevate USC’s offense, while her defensive instincts have made her one of the most impactful young players in the country.

Sophomore guard Kennedy Smith delivered one of her strongest performances of the season with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Junior forward Gerda Raulušaityte added eight points, eight rebounds and a team-high +15, supplying essential interior depth.

Collectively, USC’s rotation is settling into more defined roles. Davidson’s steady emergence has shaped the team’s tempo, Smith and Dunn provide consistent two-way presence, and Jones offers spacing and pressure relief in the backcourt. The Trojans are beginning to find their stride, but Saturday’s test against the nation’s top team will show how far that rhythm has progressed.

Everything on the Line for USC

Saturday’s matchup carries layered significance for the Women of Troy. A win would give USC only its second-ever victory over UConn, extend the Trojans’ Galen Center win streak to 20 straight games, and push the program toward its longest home streak since the iconic 48-game run from 1981-84.

It also marks the first meeting between these teams since UConn ended USC’s NCAA Tournament run in last year’s Elite Eight. This rematch offers a direct opportunity for redemption and a chance to hand the top-ranked Huskies their first loss since March.

The stakes extend beyond rankings. The game features a marquee matchup between Jazzy Davidson and sophomore Sarah Strong, two of the most dynamic young players in the country. Davidson’s two-way versatility and Strong’s inside-out efficiency will define the game’s pace and determine which team controls late possessions.

The broader context matters as well. UConn leads the all-time series 4-1, with USC’s lone victory coming in 2005. The Trojans enter at 2-2 against ranked teams and 1-1 against top-10 opponents, including a 69-68 win over the NC State Wolfpack on Nov. 9.

A victory over the No. 1 Huskies would become one of the Trojans' most significant regular-season wins of the century.

Azzi Fudd’s Big-Game Burst and Elite Ball Movement

UConn’s offense has operated at a championship level through nine games, leading the nation with 24.1 assists per contest and surpassing 20 assists in eight straight matchups. Junior guard KK Arnold and Sarah Strong both rank inside the top four nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio, creating a system where five players average two or more assists.

Within that structure, senior guard Azzi Fudd has elevated her game against high-level opponents. Saturday will be her sixth Power Four test of the season, and she has dominated these matchups with averages of:

- 23.4 points

- 4.2 rebounds

- 3.6 assists

- 1.6 steals

She has four 20-point outings against Power Four teams and erupted for 31 points against No. 6 Michigan. Her efficiency has been unmatched: 52 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and 100 percent from the line in those contests.

Fudd ranks seventh nationally in three-pointers made and fourth in three-point percentage, making her the only player in the country inside the top 10 in both categories. She has added 3-and-D impact with 2.7 combined steals and blocks, giving UConn a reliable star who thrives in big moments and thrives because of the team’s relentless ball movement.

USC vs. UConn Prediction

The USC Trojans will defeat the UConn Huskies at home, 70-67.