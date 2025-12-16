Lincoln Riley Reveals Significant List Of USC Trojans Missing Alamo Bowl

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley met with the media on Monday and revealed the list of players that will not be playing later this month when they travel down to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl against TCU.

With several guys set to enter the NFL Draft and others dealing with injuries, USC will be without multiple starters for their final game of the 2025 season. So, who is available and who is not?

Players Entering the NFL Draft

Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane set the stage for the 2025 season when they helped lead a three-touchdown comeback against Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. The juniors will both enter the 2026 NFL Draft, as well as tight end Lake McRee, which means USC will be without its three leading receivers.

Freshman Tanook Hines, who finished fourth on the team in receptions and receiving yards, Jaden Richardson, who is playing in his final collegiate game and sophomore Zacharyus Wiliams, who missed over two months this season with a shoulder injury will lead the receiver room.

Jay Fair, who is also playing in his final collegiate game has played a very limited role in 2025, will be called upon and freshman Corey Simms will be someone USC fans have their eyes on if he finds himself in the rotation.

Walker Lyons had an expanded role in his sophomore season in the Trojans' two tight end offense. If Riley wants to continue to use those packages, it would be Carson Tabaracci and freshman Nela Tupou that would have to step up.

On defense, safety Kamari Ramsey and linebacker Eric Gentry will not be playing in the bowl game. Ramsey left in the first quarter of the Trojans win over Iowa on Nov. 15 and did not play the rest of the season. The redshirt junior declared for the draft this week and fellow safety Bishop Fitzgerald also went down in the game against Iowa in the first half and did not return this season. The first-team All-American is also out eligibility.

Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher stepped in at safety and freshman Alex Graham at nickel, to close out the season. At linebacker, Jadyn Walker will start next to Desman Stephens. Penn State transfer Ta'Mere Robinson had a limited role this season, but he and Elijah Newby will provide depth at linebacker.

Defensive end Anthony Lucas will miss his final collegiate game because of an injury. Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby will get the start. And with USC thin at the position, freshman Jadyn Ramos could see his first significant action.

Returning Players Out with Injuries

Riley revealed on Tuesday that freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart played with a stress fracture in his foot all season. Stewart was unavailable for the season opener but played the rest of the year with that injury. The former five-star recruit was seen in a walking boot throughout the season, particularly every Tuesday during game weeks and would sit out to recover during bye weeks with that boot on. Still, he showed flashes of what could become a dominant player in the future.

Elijah Paige was another key starter that went down in USC's win over Iowa last month. The Trojans starting left tackle dealt with a couple of lower body injuries this season, which caused him to miss five games. Center Kilian O'Connor was in a similar situation, he also suffered two significant lower body injuries, with the final one coming on the road against Oregon on Nov. 22. Paige and O'Connor both underwent surgeries that will keep them out of the bowl game.

USC has had shuffle players around on the offensive line throughout the season and their matchup against TCU on Dec. 30 will be no different.

Jayden Maiava and Waymond Jordan Update

Two players notably absent from the list of players that will be out for the bowl game were quarterback Jayden Maiava and running back Waymond Jordan.

Maiava still has a decision to make about his future. The redshirt junior signal-caller could enter the NFL Draft or return to school for his final year. That decision could all be dependent on which quarterbacks decide to enter the draft and what kind of feedback he receives from NFL circles over the next several weeks.

Jordan has not played since undergoing ankle surgery from an injury he suffered against Michigan on Oct. 11. Jordan went through pregame warmups in full pads ahead of the regular season finale against UCLA but ultimately did not play. But with Jordan being over two months removed from surgery and announcing his return for next season, the Trojan faithful will get one more look at their star running back in 2025.

