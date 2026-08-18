4-Star Quarterback Recruit Sets Game Day Visit with USC

The USC Trojans are securing a visit with class of 2028 recruit, quarterback Josiah Boyd.

Josiah Boyd to Visit USC For San Jose State Game

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd looks to pass during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josiah Boyd posted on his official X account that he would be visiting USC on Aug. 29 when the Trojans are hosting the San Jose State Spartans to kick off their 2026 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Here are all four of the game day visits Boyd listed.

Aug. 29 at USC

Sept. 5 at LSU

Sept. 18 at Oregon

Sept.19 at UCLA

"See ya'll soon...QB1!" Boyd commented on his X post.

Boyd is a 6-4, 175 pound quarterback out of Moreno Valley, California, which is about 60 miles east of USC’s campus. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2028 recruiting class according to Rivals.

As a sophomore for Vista del Lago in 2025-26, Boyd threw for 2,620 yards and 19 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 462 yards and nine touchdowns.

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd outruns a dive by La Quinta's Sebastian Osorio on a quarterback keeper during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC's 2028 recruiting class got their first commitment over the weekend from quarterback Trey Wright. Wright is a 5-9, 175 pound signal caller out of Frisco, Texas. Rivals rates him as a three-star recruit and ranks him as the No. 29 quarterback in the 2028 recruiting class.

As a sophomore for Lone Star in 2025-26, Wright threw for 4,042 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 1,764 yards and 16 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if there is an effect from Wright's commitment on other quarterbacks in the 2028 class considering picking USC. Would they want to join a potential quarterback battle with someone in their same recruiting class?

USC's Recruiting Trend

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The USC Trojans 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the entire country, providing a reason for optimism moving forward. This class was headlined by five-star recruits like edge rusher Luke Wafle and tight end Mark Bowman. Despite them being true freshmen in 2026, they should still have a chance to make their presence known on the field on Saturday's.

USC's 2027 class is trending to be ranked closer to where their 2025 class was ranked. USC's 2025 recruiting class ended up being ranked No. 15 in the country and No. 5 in the Big Ten. Currently, the 2027 class is ranked No. 13 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten. It consists of 14 total commits, with nine of them being rated as either a four star or five star recruit.

There is still a few months in between now and national signing day, giving the Trojans time to still make a push back into the top 10.

On the field in 2026, USC will be aiming to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The journey will begin on Aug. 29 against San Jose State.

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