USC Battling Oregon for Four-Star Quarterback Recruiting Target

The USC Trojans don't hold a quarterback commit for the 2027 recruiting class, leading many fans to believe coach Lincoln Riley will take advantage of a deeply talented pool of 2028 options.

Five-star Christopher Vargas isn't likely in the running, though, after verbally committing to Ohio State on Aug. 8. However, a four-star in close proximity to the Trojans is now a "real one to watch" per one national recruiting insider.

Recruit Who USC Fans Should Closely Monitor

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rivals recruiting insider Adam Gorney dropped new intel involving one of the nation's most coveted 2028 passers.

Four-star Josiah Boyd out of Vista del Lago High in Moreno Valley, California is already one of the state's top prospects. SEC powerhouses and Big Ten rival Oregon are all over the still-growing 6-4 dual-threat. Yet Gorney believes USC still has a chance to win him over, hailing the Trojans as a "real one to watch."

"Because the Trojans have been really slow offering a 2028 quarterback, Boyd isn’t holding a grudge about not getting an offer yet but is definitely looking forward to seeing how things progress especially before he gets closer to decision time," Gorney said.

Gorney also answered why USC is taking longer with formally offering Boyd.

"USC wants to see some junior season film, and while others have already offered before that, Boyd is willing to go through those motions," Gorney continued.

So USC is turning to an old-school evaluation approach with Boyd even amid his influx of offers. But this isn't the first time the coaching staff led by Riley has taken this approach. Fans might recall that USC offered former Oregon commit Jonas Williams before flipping him in Feb. 2025.

How USC Can Rise to the Top

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd looks to pass during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gorney adds that Boyd would highly consider USC through a source due to Riley's impressive track record with quarterbacks.

Baker Mayfield emerged as a Heisman Trophy winner and now franchise quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Caleb Williams later joined Riley from Oklahoma to USC in becoming the coach's next Heisman winner, while Williams is now a playoff quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Now Jayden Maiava is fueling hype for college football's most coveted individual award while also overhearing first-round chatter ahead of a pivotal 2026 campaign.

But USC needs to address the quarterback position anyway after this season. Jonas Williams looks like the early frontrunner to replace Maiava once he leaves the land of troy. Yet again, USC holds no verbal commitment from a 2027 quarterback, pointing to the Trojans perhaps looking at a walk-on or transfer to fill depth post Maiava.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC still needs a 2028 quarterback to build around and add needed depth into the room. The Trojans haven't offered any quarterback representing that class, according to 247Sports. The list of available 2028 passers is a deep one, especially in the Golden State. Boyd is an obvious frontrunner from a local standpoint.

But USC can even look closer at four-star per 247Sports composite rankings Tommy Devany at Buchanan High in Clovis, who owns some Big 12 offers via Cincinnati and Utah. Still, it appears that USC isn't ignoring Boyd.

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