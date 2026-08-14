USC Schedules Multiple Game Day Visits With Four-Star Recruit

In the 2028 recruiting cycle, the Trojans are closing in on some of their top recruits, one being four-star defensive back Jalen Flowers. The California native currently has a total of 37 offers (247Sports, On3/Rivals), but with fall approaching Flowers is starting to narrow down his choices.

The next phase in the recruiting process will be gameday visits. Per Rivals’ Andrew Biggins, Flowers has seven visits scheduled with an eighth stop being planned. Out of the seven confirmed visits, Flowers will be at the Coliseum twice this season:

Season opener versus San Jose State (Aug. 29)

Conference game versus Ohio State (Oct. 31)

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Greg Johnson (1) returns an interception for a touchdown against the San Jose State Spartans in the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

USC Rivals in the Recruiting Race

Southern Cal will be competing with some rivals during Flowers’ visits. According to Biggins, Notre Dame has gained some traction. Flowers has yet to visit Notre Dame’s campus but will touch down in South Bend when the Fighting Irish host Miami (Nov. 7), which is another school Flowers plans on visiting during the season.

Bob Chesney and the UCLA Bruins continue their trend of recruiting in-state talent with Flowers. The four-star defensive back shared to Biggins that he will be in attendance when the Bruins host the Michigan State Spartans (Oct. 24).

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't the first time that the Trojans, Bruins and Irish have been competing for the same player in the 2028 cycle. The three programs are also in pursuit of three-star running back Jaion Smith. Southern Cal remains in the lead for Smith.

Oregon will also be hosting Flowers in the fall. Per Biggins, the four-star recruit will likely be in attendance for the Ducks game against the Bruins on Oct. 10.

Texas, LSU, Ohio State, Washington and Texas A&M are the other confirmed stops. Following the fall visits, Flowers told Biggins that he plans to narrow down his list to 10 programs. Taking Flowers’ history with USC into consideration, it's a good bet that the Trojans make the list.

USC’s Recruiting History with Jalen Flowers

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

The Trojans extended an offer to Flowers on June 19, 2025. Former secondary coach Doug Belk was the lead in the recruiting process but departed from the program in February when received a job offer from the Denver Broncos. General manager Chad Bowden, cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and safeties coach Paul Gonzales are believed to have taken over the recruitment of Flowers.

Reed’s recruiting history has been on point in the last two cycles. In 2026, Reed helped the Trojans land four-star corner Elbert Hill IV, four-star safety Peyton Dyer and three-star corner Jayden Crowder. In 2027, Reed recruited four-star corners Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington. As for Gonzalez, he hit the ground running when he was able to land four-star safety Gavin Williams in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Since then, Flowers has had six unofficial visits to Southern Cal. His last visit was in March during the Trojans’ spring sessions.

USC Trojans' Top Targets in 2028

Besides Flowers, USC is getting closer to adding these top targets in the 2028 class:

Five-star offensive lineman Austin Attalah placed Southern Cal in his final three choices on Aug. 11

Four-star linebacker Landon Miller placed the Trojans in his top-five choices (July 28) and is slated for a gameday visit

Four-star safety Ace Leutele has been a frequent visitor

Three-star running back Malaki Davis named USC as his top school

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