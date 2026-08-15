USC Fans Will Love Kyler Murray's Message to Trojans Quarterback Recruit Trey Wright

The USC Trojans launched their 2028 recruiting movement in a big way on Aug. 15. Three-star quarterback Trey Wright out of Frisco High in Texas is coach Lincoln Riley's first verbal pledge for the next cycle.

The 5-11 quarterback sparked multiple reactions across the internet. USC lands a dual-threat quarterback whose explosive traits earned him comparisons to Kyler Murray by multiple analysts. Fittingly, the newest Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback, and former protégé of Riley at Oklahoma, sent Wright a personal message.

Kyler Murray's Video Message for new USC Commit

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wright posted the video message he received from Murray onto his social media:

"You're in great hands," Murray said inside the Vikings locker room. "Coach Riley is a great teacher, great mentor and developer. One of the best coaches you can play for."

Murray wasn't through with sending motivation to Wright.

"Soak it up and take every day what it is. Try to get better each and every day and I hope you have a great career," Murray added.

Pretty cool message from former Lincoln Riley QB Kyler Murray to new USC commit Trey Wright✌️



Wright, who has drawn comparisons to Murray, led HSFB with 5,862 total yards and 59 TDs last season



“You’re in great hands,” Murray said.https://t.co/hREMCtB2BU https://t.co/XHcrgywy6S pic.twitter.com/dlJI0R3rJx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 15, 2026

Now Wright will share a Riley connection once he starts his college football career two falls from now.

Kyler Murray's Time with Lincoln Riley

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray arrived to Norman carrying his own immense expectations.

He emerged as a decorated five-star quarterback who also starred in Texas, for Allen High. Murray rose as the nation's top-ranked dual-threat passer for the 2015 class per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the Lone Star State's fourth-best prospect for his graduating class.

Murray originally stayed in-state, enrolling at Texas A&M on June 1, 2015. Yet Murray became lost in the shuffle at College Station and made the decision to transfer.

Riley needed someone to take over the offensive reins post Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. So Murray became that guy and ended up claiming the 2018 Heisman. Murray shredded defenses with 4,361 yards and tossing 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also added 1,001 rushing yards and scored 12 more times to cement his case as the nation's best player. Riley eventually produced his second straight top overall NFL Draft pick out of Murray for the 2019 draft.

How Trey Wright Emerges as the new 'Murray' for Riley

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wright adds a future dimension to the land of troy that hasn't seen yet. And that includes Riley's more recent Heisman winner at USC Caleb Williams.

Riley turned to either pocket passers who can operate his Air Raid offense with high efficiency or guys like Williams who ould create in chaos. Current starting quarterback Jayden Maiava has shown to be an efficient pocket passer who can hit the intermediate to deep throws at an explosive rate.

Wright has to leave USC fans waiting for his mobility and strong arm in two seasons. But his presence can now re-add some past wrinkles from Riley: The RPO (Run Pass Option) attack. Wright now hands Riley his newest "Murray" for the future who can unleash his athleticism on future Big Ten opponents. USC has longed thrived with pocket quarterbacks and those who only ran when needed. Now Wright hands a long-awaited element for the future.

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