4-Star Recruit Gavin Williams Near His Commit Decision

As the USC Trojans head into the summer, coach Lincoln Riley, and the coaching staff have an opportunity to build on what is already a strong 2027 recruiting class.

One potential recruit on the defensive side of the ball is set to announce where he will begin his college career, and USC has an eye on landing him for next season‘s recruiting class.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Safety Gavin Williams

The player that the Trojans have their eye on is safety Gavin Williams. Williams is arguably one of the more talented safeties in the 2027 class as a four-star recruit.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 Williams will announce his decision live on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel.

In Williams' junior campaign, he recorded 63 tackles, five tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Williams has the ability to make an impact on the game all across the field and is not limited to playing the run game or being in coverage; he has the ability to do both.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (left) poses with Spirit of Troy marching band director James Vogel (center) and mascot Tommy Trojan after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-0 and 185 pounds, Williams brings a player who could be very versatile for the Trojans and has the opportunity to fill a variety of positions in the secondary. With Williams' frame, he has the ability to play both safety positions and could develop into a slot corner with the talent he has put on tape.

As Williams nears making his decision, the talent he has put on display and the versatility he could bring are something that could be very valuable for USC and a major reason why the Trojans are set on landing the safety prospect.

USC’s Competition

In addition to USC competing for the Services of Williams, other schools that he is considering include Notre Dame, UCLA, and Washington.

Most recruits often announce their decision a few months before beginning their college career, but Williams, like many others, has decided to announce his commitment early, which changes the timeline with official visits.

As Williams prepares to make his decision later today, the Trojans and the rest of the school hoping to land him are all hoping to get his services starting in 2027 to help transform and significantly improve their defenses for the future.

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s Recruiting Dominance In California

Without question, one of the most dominant teams in landing recruits in California is USC, as they have been able to recruit some of the top talent in California. One of the biggest examples includes tight end Mark Bowman, who played for Mater Dei and could become USC’s next great tight end.

For Williams, the opportunity to play for a brand like USC is something that could help him develop into a great defender with the elite competition that the Trojans face in the Big Ten.

While there will be a season in between Williams first college season, USC has lost two very important safeties in Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey, who are critical components of the Trojans defense in 2025.

If no one assured himself as a starting caliber safety, should Williams commit to USC, there is a great chance that he could end up starting and be a key piece of the Trojans defense for years to come.

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