USC Pro Day: 40-Yard Dash Results Revealed

Plus we detail the 3-Cone Drill, Vertical, Broad Jump, and Bench Reps stats.
The results are in...

The Trojans held their own pro day on Wednesday and six of USC's seven NFL opt outs participated in drill and "combine" activities.

Cornerback Olaijah Griffin had to skip out due to a positive COVID-19 test, but will reschedule for a later date. 

Here are the final results from offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, wide receivers Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown, defensive linemen Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu, and safety Talanoa Hufunga.

Alijah Vera-Tucker - Offensive Lineman 

40 Yard Dash: 5.10

3 - Cone Drill: 7.65

Vertical: 32"

Broad Jump: 8'10

Bench Reps: 36

Shuttle: 4.61

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Wide Receiver

40 Yard Dash: 4.51

3 - Cone Drill: 6.81

Vertical: 38.5"

Broad Jump: 10'7

Bench Reps: 20

Shuttle: 4.27

Tyler Vaughns - Wide Receiver

40 Yard Dash: 4.62

3 - Cone Drill: 7.13

Vertical: 31.5"

Broad Jump: 10'

Bench Reps: 7

Shuttle: 4.36

Jay Tufele - Defensive Lineman

40 Yard Dash: 4.97

3 - Cone Drill: 7.77

Vertical: 30'

Broad Jump: 8'9

Bench Reps: 30

Shuttle: 4.83

Marlon Tuipulotu - Defensive Lineman

3 - Cone Drill: 7.57

Vertical: 30.5"

Broad Jump: 8'7

Bench Reps: 30

Shuttle: 4.69

Talanoa Hufanga - Safety

40 Yard Dash: 4.61

3 - Cone Drill: 6.87

Vertical: 35.3"

Broad Jump: 10'8

Bench Reps: 12

Shuttle: 4.22

* All stats provided by USC Athletics*

Promo Photo Courtesy: Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics

-----

