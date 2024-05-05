USC Football: Caleb Williams' Decorated New Bears Teammate Talks Developing Chemistry
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is already making his presence known in the city of Chicago. He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft and has since been embracing being part of the organization.
Chicago believes that Williams will be its savior at the quarterback position, something that they have been lacking for some time. The organization didn't waste any time surrounding him with talent, including taking wide receiver Rome Odunze out of the University of Washington with the No. 9 overall pick.
Odunze and Williams have since been building chemistry, with Odunze speaking about the bond the two players already have.
“I definitely took my time to think about (playing with Williams), knowing that it was a real possibility picking me up in the draft and knowing the visit with them went very well,” Odunze told reporters on a videoconference call after the Bears picked him. “So it was definitely a possibility that was running through my mind, and I was super excited to have that as an opportunity. I got to watch him when I was playing him in college, and he is super talented and a generational player, so to be able to catch balls from him and compete right beside him is a special thing.”
If Odunze and Williams can produce well together, the Bears will be in a great spot. Chicago also has veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore on the roster, giving them one of the better wide receiver groups in the NFL.
“I see that Keenan’s smooth,” Odunze said. “I see how explosive DJ is. And I see that Caleb can sling the ball wherever he chooses. I’m super excited to work with that group now, officially, and I think we can do special things.”
Williams has a chance to be special going forward, with Chicago doing what they can to help him. All he needs to do is show up during game day and show what he does best, which is score touchdowns.
